Virginia State

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia tax reform advocates focus on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON — With the most recent special session ending with no cuts to the personal income tax, efforts to eliminate certain categories of tangible personal property taxes have put the focus on Amendment 2 on the November election ballot. The Nov. 8 general election is more than 45 days...
INCOME TAX
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Eliminate personal property tax

I’m writing in regard to the personal property tax we pay every year for our houses, cars, ATVs, campers, etc. We pay taxes on these things when we purchase them and then the State of West Virginia wants us to pay taxes on them every year. Where is all...
INCOME TAX
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
AGRICULTURE
wvexplorer.com

Did the first teddy bear come from West Virginia?

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Historians seem to agree that the first teddy bear in the U.S. was crafted by toymaker Morris Michtom, who was inspired by a 1902 panel cartoon that teased President Teddy Roosevelt for saving the life of a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. However,...
ANIMALS
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR said the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lootpress

Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia natural gas unitization lawsuit re-filed

CHARLESTON — Taking the advice offered by a federal judge, plaintiffs in a case to block West Virginia’s new natural gas unitization/forced pooling law re-filed the case against state regulators. Attorneys for Bethany residents Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin filed an amended complaint Tuesday in the U.S. District...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Recorddelta

Supplemental payment for LIEAP recipients

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced a supplemental payment will be issued to individuals who received LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in the 2022 program year. The payment will range from $25 to $465 and will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the utility provider or to the client for bulk fuel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County turns green on West Virginia COVID map

CHARLESTON — Wood County is now green, the lowest level on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, as of Thursday. The county, the largest in the Mid-Ohio Valley, has been yellow, second lowest. Also green in this region are Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

