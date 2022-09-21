Read full article on original website
West Virginia Governor says Charleston doesn’t know the Ohio Valley exists in regards to personal property tax
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice continues his push to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by 10%. He was in Wheeling on Friday to discuss it with the public in Centre Market, and then visited 7News for an exclusive interview on the topic. All the states that have no income tax, the population […]
WTOV 9
Gov. Justice against Amendment 2, which would allow elimination of certain property taxes
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he is against a proposed amendment to the state constitution. Justice says he's opposing Amendment 2, which would allow the legislature to eliminate certain property taxes, including those on business machinery, equipment, and inventory. Essentially, the legislature could change...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia tax reform advocates focus on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON — With the most recent special session ending with no cuts to the personal income tax, efforts to eliminate certain categories of tangible personal property taxes have put the focus on Amendment 2 on the November election ballot. The Nov. 8 general election is more than 45 days...
West Virginia circuit judge set to retire at the end of the year
A West Virginia circuit judge is retiring at the end of the year. Judge Phillip D. Gaujot will retire from the 17th Judicial Circuit, which covers Monongalia County, on Dec. 31, the Supreme Court said. Then-Gov. Joe Manchin appointed Gaujot to the bench in 2009, and he was elected in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eliminate personal property tax
I’m writing in regard to the personal property tax we pay every year for our houses, cars, ATVs, campers, etc. We pay taxes on these things when we purchase them and then the State of West Virginia wants us to pay taxes on them every year. Where is all...
Jail staff shortage puts workers, inmates at risk, says union rep
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s regional jail system has one of the highest inmate death rates in the nation, with Reuters reporting for every 1,000 inmates, there are 2.23 deaths – the highest among 44 states in the study. The national average is 1.46. More than half of the deaths happen before the […]
West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board proposes THC cap
A proposal to cap the potency of medical marijuana in West Virginia is drawing some controversy.
West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
wvexplorer.com
Did the first teddy bear come from West Virginia?
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Historians seem to agree that the first teddy bear in the U.S. was crafted by toymaker Morris Michtom, who was inspired by a 1902 panel cartoon that teased President Teddy Roosevelt for saving the life of a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. However,...
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia
The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday, and there are still positions to be filled.
West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR said the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 23
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
voiceofmotown.com
Virginia News Reporter Bashes West Virginians, Then Apologizes to Save Her Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the West Virginia versus Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg, Virginia, Riley Wyant, an NBC12 news reporter, posted a disparaging message about West Virginians in a since-deleted tweet. Wyant, who describes herself as a “4 time AP award-winning reporter” on her account, said the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia natural gas unitization lawsuit re-filed
CHARLESTON — Taking the advice offered by a federal judge, plaintiffs in a case to block West Virginia’s new natural gas unitization/forced pooling law re-filed the case against state regulators. Attorneys for Bethany residents Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin filed an amended complaint Tuesday in the U.S. District...
Walmart jobs in West Virginia and Ohio: Company plans to hire 40K associates for the holidays
Walmart is planning to hire 40,000 U.S. associates this holiday season, the company announced on its official corporate blog Wednesday.
wchstv.com
Active COVID cases in West Virginia rise slightly; no new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia bumped up slightly on Friday, while no new virus-related deaths were reported and hospitalizations fell by two. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release listed active virus cases at 1,726 – up 64 cases...
The Recorddelta
Supplemental payment for LIEAP recipients
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced a supplemental payment will be issued to individuals who received LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in the 2022 program year. The payment will range from $25 to $465 and will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the utility provider or to the client for bulk fuel.
West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County turns green on West Virginia COVID map
CHARLESTON — Wood County is now green, the lowest level on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, as of Thursday. The county, the largest in the Mid-Ohio Valley, has been yellow, second lowest. Also green in this region are Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt,...
