A new history of the Toe River Valley in the early 1900s draws on the writings of two men who bore witness to great changes brought about in their quiet farming community by the railroad and large-scale mining. Jo Ann Thomas Croom grew up in Madison County and taught at Mars Hill University for many years. When she retired, she found herself with time to take up the brown-lined notebooks her father, Walter Thomas, and uncle, Monroe Thomas—both educators, historians and residents of Mitchell County—left behind. Monroe kept a farm journal that evolved into a history of the area. He also wrote poetry, and Thomas Croom, with her daughter’s help, published a collection of his poems titled Lilt in the Mountains. She then decided to compile a history using her uncle’s many journals and the records made by her father, who, upon retiring, organized the family history through story-telling.

MADISON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO