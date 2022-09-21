Read full article on original website
Music Feature: Lua Flora ‘Night Glow’
Members of Asheville band Lua Flora came together after graduating from Appalachian State University. The band’s new single is titled “Night Glow,” and it explores the sensuality of an old-fashioned romance. “The lyrics of this one wouldn’t work if I didn’t mean it,” says singer-songwriter Evan Button. “This song is about the emotion; if the emotion isn’t there, the song isn’t there.”
Book Feature: No Work in the Grave
A new history of the Toe River Valley in the early 1900s draws on the writings of two men who bore witness to great changes brought about in their quiet farming community by the railroad and large-scale mining. Jo Ann Thomas Croom grew up in Madison County and taught at Mars Hill University for many years. When she retired, she found herself with time to take up the brown-lined notebooks her father, Walter Thomas, and uncle, Monroe Thomas—both educators, historians and residents of Mitchell County—left behind. Monroe kept a farm journal that evolved into a history of the area. He also wrote poetry, and Thomas Croom, with her daughter’s help, published a collection of his poems titled Lilt in the Mountains. She then decided to compile a history using her uncle’s many journals and the records made by her father, who, upon retiring, organized the family history through story-telling.
Carolina Mountain Club hosts Event September 24 at Max Patch
North Carolina’s oldest mountain club turns 100 in July 2023, and to mark the centennial kickoff, the Carolina Mountain Club (CMC) is inviting up to 100 volunteers to participate in a trail maintenance day on Max Patch, September 24, with a public celebration to follow at BearWaters Brewery in Canton.
Visit Dillsboro for the 14th Annual ColorFest
Dillsboro’s annual fine art and crafts fair, ColorFest, will take place on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Forty artisans and crafters will line Front Street to demonstrate and sell their work, with prizes for first and second place in fine art and fine craft, as well as one Best of Show winner sponsored by the Dillsboro Merchants Association.
America’s First Bee City Celebrates 10 Years of Pollinator Advocacy
In June 2012, Asheville’s City Council adopted the first Bee City USA resolution in the US. Since then, the program has grown into a nationwide movement for pollinator conservation that has certified more than 300 Bee City municipalities and campuses in 45 states and the District of Columbia. In addition to Asheville, WNC is home to five certified Bee Cities (Hendersonville, Highlands, Boone, Laurel Park and Hayesville), and five Bee Campuses (UNC Asheville, the NC Arboretum, Warren Wilson College, Blue Ridge Community College and Appalachian State University).
Sustainability: Valais Blacknose Sheep — A Rare Breed
Fiber art is popular throughout Appalachia, but Debbie Trantham is a rare breed. The farmer-turned-artist is hands-on, from raising the baby lambs to shearing mature sheep, then washing the wool, carding and dyeing it and, finally, creating whimsical artwork that combines a passion for animals with her artistic talents. Trantham,...
Spotlight On: Asheville Sister Cities International
Asheville Sister Cities International (ASCI) is a nonprofit organization that maintains relationships between Asheville and its seven sister cities: Vladikavkaz, Russia; San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico; Saumur, France; Karpenisi, Greece; Valladolid, Mexico; Osogbo, Nigeria; and Dunkeld and Birnam, Scotland. “Even though ASCI is a nonprofit, we partner with the City of Asheville to officially recognize the importance of our global relationships,” says president Jessica Coffield, who is also an elected member of Sister Cities International Board of Directors. “Our members are trained to be citizen diplomats when taking trips abroad and representing Asheville or while hosting groups from our sister cities. A citizen diplomat is someone who respects the differences of other cultures while also actively learning and engaging with people from global communities outside their own.”
Davis Ranch Offers Equestrian Programs in Leicester, Mills River
Davis Ranch is a growing equestrian venture, with properties in Mills River and Leicester. Both locations boast a beautiful setting with a diversity of offerings. The ranch commits to sustainable agriculture and also prioritizes education, advocacy and promotion of the equestrian community. The Leicester location offers 52 acres, which is...
Eat Your View: The New ‘Better With Bonds’ Initiative Protects Land, People
Two new bond initiatives strive to improve the quality of life here in Buncombe County for decades to come. “The problems we face with the loss of landscapes and farmland, and the affordability of living here, are getting worse and accelerating,” said organizer and bond advocate Marc Hunt. “The county is stepping up here. And now is the right time.”
