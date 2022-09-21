Peoples bank celebrates one year in GBV with ribbon cuttings

On Monday, Sept. 20, People’s Bank held a series of ribbon cuttings in Lewisburg and Ronceverte to celebrate their first year of operations in the Greenbrier Valley.

“We are excited to be in this community,” said Debbie Rhodes from the People’s Bank trust and investment department.

While the bank has only been operating in the area for one year, the People’s Bank is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year.

“It only took us 120 years to get (to Greenbrier County), but we’re hoping that we’re going to be here 120 more,” said Rhodes.

“We are really committed to investing in the communities where we have locations.”

People’s Bank celebrated one year of being in the community with ribbon cuttings across Lewisburg and in Ronceverte. Here, the bank presents the Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley with a check for $5,000.

Lewisburg branch bank staff are joined by Mayor Beverly White (third from right) at the ribbon cutting at the downtown Lewisburg branch on Monday.

The Ronceverte Mayor Deena Pack (fourth from right) with the Ronceverte branch staff.

