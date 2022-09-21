ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Deaf Week: Deaf Community Social

Join the local Deaf community and ASL Program faculty for games and good conversation.
Maria Cano Martinez Scholarship Ceremony

Join in on our annual scholarship ceremony and reception. Here we will recognize the 2022 Maria Cano Martinez Service Award, that comes with a $2,000 scholarship.
Live from Prairie Lights | Black Authors Panel with Arnold Daniels Jr., Donika Kelly, Stephen Willis, Gabrielle Williams, and Eliza David

Please join us for this year's Black Author's Panel in conjunction with the Iowa City Soul & Blues Festival. This year's event will be moderated by Arnold Daniels Jr., and feature readings and conversation with Donika Kelly, Stephen Willis, Gabrielle Williams, and Eliza David.
Gallery Talk with Cory Gundlach

Join Curator of African Art Cory Gundlach for an informal talk covering his installations in the "Homecoming" exhibition.
American Sign Language Peer Tutoring

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
German Peer Tutoring

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Grocery Bingo

Win a bingo, win a grocery item! From Hawaiian Punch to chicken noodle soup, we have groceries for you!
WiCS - Grace Hopper Virtual Conference

WiCS is hosting live streams of the Grace Hopper Conference, the largest conference for women technologists in the world:. Stop in for pizza and stay as long as you would like! More Information on Instagram @uiowawics. Featured speakers include US soccer champion Megan Rapinoe, law professor Anita Hill, Facebook whistleblower...
Shambaugh House Reading: Waterz Yidana and Marcel Okou

Join us in person at the Shambaugh House (430 N. Clinton St, Iowa City) or online via Facebook or Zoom for a reading by two IWP 2022 Fall Residency writers, Waterz Yidana and Marcel Okou. For those who are present in person, light refreshments will be provided. Waterz Yidana (playwright,...
IWP Panel Discussion Series: "Migrants as Readers"

A conversation between four IWP 2022 Fall Residency writers on the theme of "Migrants as Readers." Join us in Meeting Room A of the Iowa City Public Library, or watch live online via the ICPL YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/thelibrarychannel. About the authors:. David Anuar (poet, essayist, editor, translator; Mexico) teaches courses...
Rutgers Hawkeye Huddle

In addition to our seven home games, we hope you can join us at one of our five Iowa football away games this season. Prior to each game, join fellow Iowa fans and friends at a Hawkeye Huddle. Hawkeyes Huddles are free, pregame pep rallies that feature cash refreshments and snacks, door prizes, Hawkeye DJ, Herky the Hawk, and the Iowa Spirit Squads.
NCBI: Leadership for Equity and Inclusion

Built on over 30 years of practice and research, NCBI programs enable leaders to develop skills in prejudice reduction, violence prevention, conflict resolution, and coalition building. To get session details and register for UI campus courses, log in to UI Employee Self Service, select "My Career" then "My Training" to...
