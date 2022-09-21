Blairsville Borough Police have released details about a motorcycle accident that happened at 7:30 PM at the Sheetz on Market Street. Police say that 22-year-old Richard Malarkey was driving the motorcycle west on North Walnut Street and pulled into the Sheetz parking lot, but swerved to avoid hitting a car that was backing out of a parking spot. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the lot. During the investigation, it was discovered that the motorcycle was not registered and that Malarkey’s license was suspended for DUI. Malarkey was life-flighted to Forbes Regional Medical Center in Latrobe for treatment of unknown injuries. The crash is still under investigation to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO