1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
1 airlifted from car-truck crash in Salem Township
One person was airlifted by medical helicopter for treatment following a Thursday afternoon crash in Salem Township that involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger car. No one else was hurt, according to Slickville firefighters, who said the injured personhad to be freed from the wrecked car. The car was overturned...
Ford pickup stolen out of Somerset County, search continues
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are asking anyone with information on a stolen inoperable Ford truck to come forward to help solve the case. State police were told the theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 14700 block of Main […]
Passenger Killed, Driver Injured Following Crash on Route 268
HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man was killed, and another man injured as the result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday night on State Route 268. According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened at 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, on North Riverview Drive (State Route 268), in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.
NO INJURIES IN CRASH LAST SATURDAY
No injuries were reported in a crash in White Township that happened last Saturday morning. State Police say the crash happened at 10:17 AM on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Erin McGrath of Indiana was driving her car out of a parking lot to make a left turn onto Oakland Avenue. She did not check to see if she would be clear in making the turn, and Collided with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Arcadia. 59-year-old Richard Canton of Indiana was also in the other car. He also escaped injury.
5 people left homeless when fire breaks out at Leechburg duplex
Five people were left homeless Thursday afternoon when fire heavily damaged a duplex on Main Street in Leechburg. Leechburg Fire Chief Tom Foster said the fire was reported around 5:48 p.m. at 135 Main St. Foster said two cats remained unaccounted for. The fire erupted from the second floor of...
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
Sheetz site opens near turnpike interchange along Route 31 in Donegal
A new Sheetz gas station and convenience store opened Thursday in Donegal Township, not far from the interchange on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The new location is along Route 31, near the intersection with Route 711/Main Street. Each new store typically creates about 30 jobs, according to a spokesman. A few full- and part-time store team member positions remain open on the chain’s hiring website.
Allegheny County offices evacuated after contractor hits gas, water line in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Multiple Allegheny County offices were evacuated after a gas line and water line were hit in Downtown Pittsburgh. Allegheny County officials said the lines were hit by a private contractor on Forbes Avenue. The offices will be closed for the day. The closed offices include Children Initiatives,...
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE QUIET WEDNESDAY
Wednesday was a relatively quiet day for first responders. Only three calls were reported by Indiana County 911 yesterday. Homer City fire and police departments were dispatched at 4:33 PM to a location on East Church Street to help EMT’s on scene. Tunnelton fire department, state police and Lifestat...
Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON THURSDAY
At least one person had possible injuries in a crash yesterday in Black Lick Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched crews from the Black Lick, Blairsville and Aultman fire departments, Citizens Ambulance and State Police for the reported vehicle accident at 3:12 Thursday afternoon. Black Lick Fire Officials confirmed at least two cars were involved in the crash on Route 286 near Mill Street. State police have not released any details on this crash yet.
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
Fugitive in custody following massive search, lockdowns in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police cars lined the command center in Brighton Township this afternoon. “It’s scary like it’s quiet here and everybody knows everybody so it’s scary something like that could be in your neighborhood,” said Debbie Morgan. That something was 21-year-old suspect Nathan...
BLAIRSVILLE POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON MOTORCYCLE CRASH THURSDAY NIGHT
Blairsville Borough Police have released details about a motorcycle accident that happened at 7:30 PM at the Sheetz on Market Street. Police say that 22-year-old Richard Malarkey was driving the motorcycle west on North Walnut Street and pulled into the Sheetz parking lot, but swerved to avoid hitting a car that was backing out of a parking spot. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the lot. During the investigation, it was discovered that the motorcycle was not registered and that Malarkey’s license was suspended for DUI. Malarkey was life-flighted to Forbes Regional Medical Center in Latrobe for treatment of unknown injuries. The crash is still under investigation to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Fayette County woman identified as victim in fatal Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayette County woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. Betty J. Wagner, 73, of Franklin Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Arona Road....
Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
Tree comes down, blocking road in Upper St Clair
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — A tree fell, blocking a road in Upper Saint Clair on Wednesday morning. The tree came down early Wednesday morning on Giant Oaks Drive. It brought down part of a pole and wires with it. No injuries were reported. Crews were working to remove...
FORMER OWNER OF INDIANA MALL PASSES AWAY
One of the developers of the Indiana Mall has passed away. Officials with the Indiana Mall announced in a Facebook post today that George D. Zamias, Sr., developer and original owner of the Indiana Mall, passed away at the age of 92. Zamias was a pioneer in the shopping center...
Greensburg state store temporarily closed
There is no timeline for the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Greensburg to reopen after its temporary closure in early August because of what state officials described as “potential safety concerns.”. The building’s co-owner John Rause said Wednesday that he has contractors lined up to assess moisture...
