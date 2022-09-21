Read full article on original website
uiowa.edu
Live from Prairie Lights | Black Authors Panel with Arnold Daniels Jr., Donika Kelly, Stephen Willis, Gabrielle Williams, and Eliza David
Please join us for this year's Black Author's Panel in conjunction with the Iowa City Soul & Blues Festival. This year's event will be moderated by Arnold Daniels Jr., and feature readings and conversation with Donika Kelly, Stephen Willis, Gabrielle Williams, and Eliza David. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to...
uiowa.edu
Gallery Talk with Cory Gundlach
Join Curator of African Art Cory Gundlach for an informal talk covering his installations in the "Homecoming" exhibition. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Marian Wilson Kimber: "Not Without a Grievance: Thomas Wentworth Higginson, the Suffrage Movement, and the Reception of Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel"
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
American Sign Language Peer Tutoring
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Deaf Week: Deaf Community Social
Join the local Deaf community and ASL Program faculty for games and good conversation. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
German Peer Tutoring
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Grocery Bingo
Win a bingo, win a grocery item! From Hawaiian Punch to chicken noodle soup, we have groceries for you!. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Chicago LSAC Law School Forum
Meet with admissions representatives at an event for prospective law students. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Tree Tours: Nature Walk & Talks
Join the Pentacrest Museums for guided strolls on campus featuring the ecological diversity, symbolism, history, and lore of our trees. We'll use the lunch hour once a month on these nature walk & talks for discovery, restoration, mindfulness & movement in this program—designed for you—with resilience and curiosity in mind.
uiowa.edu
Midwest Epistemology Workshop
For more information, go to https://mew2022uiowa.weebly.com. If you need accommodations in order to attend any event, please call 319-335-0178. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Latinx Youth Summit
The 23rd annual Latinx Youth Summit hosts participants from Iowa High Schools (grades 9–12), educational advisors, community members, and community organizations at the University of Iowa on Sept. 23, 2022, from 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m. This year, the summit will focus on wellness, health, and wisdom through multiple large...
uiowa.edu
Rutgers Hawkeye Huddle
In addition to our seven home games, we hope you can join us at one of our five Iowa football away games this season. Prior to each game, join fellow Iowa fans and friends at a Hawkeye Huddle. Hawkeyes Huddles are free, pregame pep rallies that feature cash refreshments and snacks, door prizes, Hawkeye DJ, Herky the Hawk, and the Iowa Spirit Squads.
