Latinx Youth Summit
The 23rd annual Latinx Youth Summit hosts participants from Iowa High Schools (grades 9–12), educational advisors, community members, and community organizations at the University of Iowa on Sept. 23, 2022, from 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m. This year, the summit will focus on wellness, health, and wisdom through multiple large...
Discover Study Abroad
Would you like to study abroad during your time at the University of Iowa, but don't know where to start? Attend our weekly Virtual Discover Study Abroad info sessions to learn how study abroad works and find the right international opportunity for you!. Discover Study Abroad sessions are the first...
NCBI: Leadership for Equity and Inclusion
Built on over 30 years of practice and research, NCBI programs enable leaders to develop skills in prejudice reduction, violence prevention, conflict resolution, and coalition building. To get session details and register for UI campus courses, log in to UI Employee Self Service, select "My Career” then “My Training" to...
Midwest Epistemology Workshop
For more information, go to https://mew2022uiowa.weebly.com. If you need accommodations in order to attend any event, please call 319-335-0178. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Deaf Week: Deaf Community Social
Join the local Deaf community and ASL Program faculty for games and good conversation. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
WiCS - Grace Hopper Virtual Conference
WiCS is hosting live streams of the Grace Hopper Conference, the largest conference for women technologists in the world:. Stop in for pizza and stay as long as you would like! More Information on Instagram @uiowawics. Featured speakers include US soccer champion Megan Rapinoe, law professor Anita Hill, Facebook whistleblower...
Shambaugh House Reading: Waterz Yidana and Marcel Okou
Join us in person at the Shambaugh House (430 N. Clinton St, Iowa City) or online via Facebook or Zoom for a reading by two IWP 2022 Fall Residency writers, Waterz Yidana and Marcel Okou. For those who are present in person, light refreshments will be provided. Waterz Yidana (playwright,...
American Sign Language Peer Tutoring
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IWP Panel Discussion Series: "Migrants as Readers"
A conversation between four IWP 2022 Fall Residency writers on the theme of "Migrants as Readers." Join us in Meeting Room A of the Iowa City Public Library, or watch live online via the ICPL YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/thelibrarychannel. About the authors:. David Anuar (poet, essayist, editor, translator; Mexico) teaches courses...
Maria Cano Martinez Scholarship Ceremony
Join in on our annual scholarship ceremony and reception. Here we will recognize the 2022 Maria Cano Martinez Service Award, that comes with a $2,000 scholarship. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
German Peer Tutoring
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Marian Wilson Kimber: "Not Without a Grievance: Thomas Wentworth Higginson, the Suffrage Movement, and the Reception of Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel"
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Gallery Talk with Cory Gundlach
Join Curator of African Art Cory Gundlach for an informal talk covering his installations in the "Homecoming" exhibition. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Grocery Bingo
Win a bingo, win a grocery item! From Hawaiian Punch to chicken noodle soup, we have groceries for you!. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Rutgers Hawkeye Huddle
In addition to our seven home games, we hope you can join us at one of our five Iowa football away games this season. Prior to each game, join fellow Iowa fans and friends at a Hawkeye Huddle. Hawkeyes Huddles are free, pregame pep rallies that feature cash refreshments and snacks, door prizes, Hawkeye DJ, Herky the Hawk, and the Iowa Spirit Squads.
