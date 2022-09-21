Read full article on original website
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
You’ll Never Believe Why This Illinois Road Shut Down For Weeks
There is a road in Illinois that has been closed for weeks and the reason is very strange. Though it doesn't happen very often, there are some good reasons why a road in Illinois would be closed for a significant amount of time. Maybe there is some road construction, it could have flooded over, trees could've fallen to block the street, and that's just naming a couple.
The Old I-74 Bridge To Be Taken Down In The Most Boring Way
The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has been fully open for quite awhile. Every time you drive over the new I-74 bridge, you're reminded of the old, ugly, narrow, green bridge that we used to get to Illinois and Iowa. The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation have announced how they are going to say "goodbye" to the old bridge and it's going to be very anticlimactic.
One officer’s hunch solves two cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
Central Illinois Proud
Boil Order issued in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
25newsnow.com
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
Illinois residents still eligible to receive $400 as part of settlement in Google lawsuit
Illinois residents could be entitled to a $400 check as part of a settlement reached in a class action lawsuit. It alleges Google’s use of facial-recognition technology within the Google Photos app violated the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
Chicago is definitely a city that you should visit at least once, but Illinois has a lot more to offer that this beautiful city. To prove it, I have put together a list of three amazing but usually underrated places in Illinois that you should visit if you haven't already.
Deadline to file a claim in Illinois’ Google Photo lawsuit is this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinoisans whose pictures appeared on Google’s photo tool between 2015 and earlier this year could be eligible for a settlement check. Google will pay $100 million to settle a lawsuit in Illinois over its facial-recognition photo tool. A valid claim is expected to get a payment of between $200 and $400. […]
If These Were Banned From Illinois Would You Be Okay With It?
If there's one thing we can all agree on, billboards are distracting sometimes - especially the most bizarre ones that we have the urge to snap a photo of while driving. I was driving along a popular street in my town and noticed there have been a lot of new billboards popping up around the city lately. Some have inspiring messages, majority are advertising fast food joints, and quite a handful are down right confusing.
Police: Church vandalized overnight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police confirmed Friday morning that a church was vandalized overnight. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer, said an unknown suspect shattered the glass door on the front of a church located on Glen Park Drive near Mattis Avenue. He added that church leadership was contacted and is working to […]
WIFR
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
Pritzker: Illinois SAFE-T Act will help ‘single mother who shoplifted diapers for her baby’
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday defended the elimination of cash bail as part of the SAFE-T Act, saying the law would address “the problem of a single mother who shoplifted diapers for her baby” and is held in jail until her trial because she cannot afford bail. Illinois will become […]
Mattoon mayor: Dispensary vote isn’t over
MATTOON, Ill., (WCIA) — Mattoon’s mayor Rick Hall said the conversation around a new marijuana dispensary isn’t over yet, and the topic could be back on the table in a few months. It comes after city council voted it down on Tuesday night. Hall said one of the main concerns was the location, but he […]
Principal gives update on two students hurt in crash
UPDATE at 10 a.m. on 9/23/2022 Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said that the student who needed surgery for a broken femur came out of surgery at 3 a.m. Brown added that he has a lot of healing and recovery ahead of him, but it is a positive start. The other student is home with […]
Illinois Property Tax/Income Rebates: Here’s How To Check Yours
As you may have heard, 6 million of us here in Illinois (give or take a few people) have been earmarked to receive income and property tax rebates from the state of Illinois over the next month or so. Like anyone who might find themselves on the receiving end of...
Victim in I-64 fatality fell through sunroof, Illinois State Police says
Investigators with the Illinois State Police have determined what caused the death of a central Illinois woman who was found dead near the Poplar Street Bridge on Tuesday morning.
