ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madison365

Mobile markets bring fresh food to Wisconsin customers

For Shirley Johnson, getting groceries is not easy. Johnson, a 64-year-old retiree who lives alone in Milwaukee, does not own a vehicle and has to rely on others to get food. She often calls her daughter or other family members who live in the city, hoping to catch a ride to the grocery store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Madison365

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee on Thursday ahead of midterm elections

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Milwaukee on Thursday to speak to voters, the White House said on Monday. The visit comes less than two months before the November midterm elections. The White House said Harris plans to deliver remarks at the Democratic Attorneys General Association conference and “engage with young Americans and meet with local Latino leaders.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy