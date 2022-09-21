Read full article on original website
Mobile markets bring fresh food to Wisconsin customers
For Shirley Johnson, getting groceries is not easy. Johnson, a 64-year-old retiree who lives alone in Milwaukee, does not own a vehicle and has to rely on others to get food. She often calls her daughter or other family members who live in the city, hoping to catch a ride to the grocery store.
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee on Thursday ahead of midterm elections
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Milwaukee on Thursday to speak to voters, the White House said on Monday. The visit comes less than two months before the November midterm elections. The White House said Harris plans to deliver remarks at the Democratic Attorneys General Association conference and “engage with young Americans and meet with local Latino leaders.”
Madison rapper Romey to throw out ceremonial first pitch at Brewers/Yankees game tonight
Veteran Madison rapper Jerome Hunt, a.k.a. Romey, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Milwaukee Brewers Interleague game versus the New York Yankees tonight at American Family Field. “I’m just excited about it. They are going to put me up on the big screen and let me get...
