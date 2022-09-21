Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
Allegheny County inmate dies at UPMC Mercy Hospital
PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County Jail inmate died Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office says 57-year-old Anthony Talotta was found unresponsive on Tuesday. He died a day later at UPMC Mercy Hospital. The cause of death hasn't been released. The jail says Talotta was booked on...
Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Investigation of Unemployment Scam Underway
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP DuBois received a report of an unemployment scam at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Police say a known 32-year-old male victim reported that an unknown actor(s) opened up...
wtae.com
Co-defendant testifies in Fayette County homicide and kidnapping trial
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One week after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges, a Fayette County woman took the stand to testify against her former co-defendant. Marjorie Jay told a jury Thursday that Keith Bradshaw planned to kidnap a 16-year-old boy from a Connellsville home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
wdadradio.com
NO INJURIES IN CRASH LAST SATURDAY
No injuries were reported in a crash in White Township that happened last Saturday morning. State Police say the crash happened at 10:17 AM on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Erin McGrath of Indiana was driving her car out of a parking lot to make a left turn onto Oakland Avenue. She did not check to see if she would be clear in making the turn, and Collided with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Arcadia. 59-year-old Richard Canton of Indiana was also in the other car. He also escaped injury.
Armstrong County man accused of raping 16-year-old faces multiple felony charges
An Armstrong County man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of raping a 16-year-old, according to state police. Zachary William Baum, 24, of the 100 block of Belltop Drive in Cadogan Township was charged with felony counts of rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of a minor along with counts of stalking, making terroristic threats, indecent assault and unlawful restraint.
wtae.com
Suspect in custody following shooting in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Arnold, Westmoreland County. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Leishman Avenue. "I heard three loud pops, but I thought they were fireworks because they're always setting fireworks off up here," said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc23.com
Cambria County House Fire
Authorities in Cambria County are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Westmont Borough. 911 officials say crews from eight area departments were dispatched to the home, located along the 1100 block of Luzerne Street extension, around 5 a.m. Thursday. Authorities confirmed that the fire started in...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of $130K in Cash, Jewelry from Burnside Township Residence
BURNSIDE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a theft of approximately $130,000 worth of cash and jewelry from a Burnside Township residence on Tuesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a burglary was reported around 1:23 p.m. at...
wdadradio.com
DRUG SENTENCINGS TO BE HELD TODAY IN COUNTY COURT
A woman who was arrested as part of a 2019 drug sweep will be sentenced today. 46-year old Tammy Francine Ressler of Vintondale will be in court for the hearing at 8:30 this morning. She pleaded guilty in August of this year to a lone charge of possession of a controlled substance, while charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication were not prosecuted. The incident goes back to February of this year. She had been previously implicated in “operation one-pot”, a drug sweep conducted by state police in May of 2019.
wdadradio.com
TROOP A PRIMARY PHONE NUMBER OUT OF SERVICE
State police from the Indiana barracks announced this afternoon that their primary phone number is out-of-service. Troopers said in a news release that anyone needing to contact Troop A for any reason is asked to call 9-1-1 and dispatchers will route the call to them. An update will follow when phone service is restored.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdadradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON MOTORCYCLE CRASH THURSDAY NIGHT
Blairsville Borough Police have released details about a motorcycle accident that happened at 7:30 PM at the Sheetz on Market Street. Police say that 22-year-old Richard Malarkey was driving the motorcycle west on North Walnut Street and pulled into the Sheetz parking lot, but swerved to avoid hitting a car that was backing out of a parking spot. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the lot. During the investigation, it was discovered that the motorcycle was not registered and that Malarkey’s license was suspended for DUI. Malarkey was life-flighted to Forbes Regional Medical Center in Latrobe for treatment of unknown injuries. The crash is still under investigation to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
wtae.com
McKeesport child caught on video running with gun
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A young girl was caught on video wielding a gun in the Crawford Village community in McKeesport. Video shows the child running down the street, pointing the gun in the air. Later, a group of kids are seen running away and screaming as the girl pursues them, gun in hand.
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
wesb.com
Wilcox Man Accused of Holding Woman Prisoner`
A Wilcox man is in McKean County jail for allegedly striking a woman and nailing windows shut to keep her from leaving. According to court filings, a victim said that 26-year-old Dillon Robuck was staying with her while hiding from Elk County law enforcement, where he was supposed to be going on trial. She claims Robuck put screws in all of the windows in her home and wouldn’t let her leave. She also said Robuck beat her, punched her, and pushed her down.
wdadradio.com
DAVID CAVES, JR., 78
David Caves, Jr., 78, of Indiana, passed away at Indiana Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born on May 7, 1944 in Lima, PA, to the late David and Francis (Armstrong) Caves, he served as a Presbyterian (PCUSA) minister. Rev. Caves was a 1962 graduate of Penncrest High...
Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
wdadradio.com
SHIRLEY MARIE ALLEN BALINT, 92
Shirley Marie Allen Balint, 92 of Indiana, passed away on September 23 2022, at Bethany Place Residence Care Center in Indiana, surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 5, 1930, in Sharon, Shirley was raised by mother Hazel Lowman and stepfather Paul Lowman, along with father Edward Allen. Shirley...
wdadradio.com
G. BRUCE JENKINS, 90
G. Bruce Jenkins, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Indiana, PA. He was born in Bradenville, PA, on March 13, 1932, to the late Robert L. and Rachel M. (Hill) Jenkins. He was a remarkable man—filled with generosity, a tireless work ethic, empathy, optimism, and integrity. He was a role model for us all, and the world is a better place because of him.
Comments / 0