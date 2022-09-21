Read full article on original website
Related
thewayneherald.com
Gifts of securities can be donated to Wayne Area Legacy Fund
Donating appreciated securities, including stocks or bonds, is an easy and tax-effective way for you to make a donation to the Wayne Area Legacy Fund. A few perks of giving a gift of securities are avoiding paying capital gains taxes on the sale of appreciated stock, receiving a charitable income tax deduction and furthering our mission today.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Hy-Vee East employee wins Legendary Customer Service Award
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A supermarket in northeast Nebraska honored one of its employees on Friday. Mary Magana, a customer service employee at Hy-Vee East in Norfolk, is a recipient of this year's Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award. The award is given to 15 employees each year out of a total...
News Channel Nebraska
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
thewayneherald.com
Wayne girls take Metteer Invitational title
In what is believed to be a first for the Wayne High girls golf team, the Blue Devil linksters claimed top honors at the Richard Matteer Invitational, held Thursday at Wayne Country Club. In what could be a preview for the district meet that will be held here in less...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No injuries after Norfolk trailer fire
Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a trailer on Thursday.
kscj.com
THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING
THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT AROUND 8:30 A.M.,...
thewayneherald.com
WSC announces 2022 class for Athletic Hall of Fame
Wayne State College’s athletic department announced the latest additions to its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday. Four individuals, two contributors and one team will be honored Saturday, Oct. 29 during the Wildcat home football game against Upper Iowa at 12 p.m. and the Wayne State home volleyball game against Upper Iowa at 3 p.m., with the Hall of Fame Banquet set for 6:15 p.m. that evening in the Kanter Student Center.
News Channel Nebraska
Schuyler man indicted for allegedly producing fake social security cards
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 26-year-old Schuyler man has been indicted in federal court for allegedly providing fraudulent social security cards. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that Werner Monterroso-Monterroso was named in a five-count indictment related to his alleged involvement in providing fake social security cards and other counterfeit documentation from April through August of this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice
SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
Woman arrested after causing commotion at Norfolk businesses, police say
A woman was arrested in Norfolk on Monday morning after she allegedly disturbed business employees and made a mess.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities capture Chad Hooker
A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities provide update on body discovered Thursday
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department provided an update Friday on the body that was discovered Thursday afternoon by construction crews on Highway 275 south of Morningside Road. The deceased male party has been identified by the county, however, the name has not been released pending next of kin notification.
WOWT
Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provides an update on a body found Thursday. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the body was first...
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
WOWT
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
norfolkneradio.com
Strong marijuana odor leads to two arrests
Norfolk Police arrested two people Monday night after a call about a strong odor. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of East Grove Avenue after someone complained of a strong odor of marijuana. Upon arrival, police could smell marijuana coming from a window.
KETV.com
Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the body has been identified as a male, but the name is not being released until law enforcement can notify next of kin.
Comments / 0