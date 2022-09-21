Wayne State College’s athletic department announced the latest additions to its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday. Four individuals, two contributors and one team will be honored Saturday, Oct. 29 during the Wildcat home football game against Upper Iowa at 12 p.m. and the Wayne State home volleyball game against Upper Iowa at 3 p.m., with the Hall of Fame Banquet set for 6:15 p.m. that evening in the Kanter Student Center.

WAYNE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO