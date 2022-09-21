Read full article on original website
Reds players, kids celebrate Fiesta Rojos at Reds Youth Academy
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Spanish-speaking Reds players met with students from three schools to celebrate Fiesta Rojos. They took part in a question-and-answer session, a hitting and pitching clinic and had some salsa dancing lessons Friday at the Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn. Aristedes...
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: It’s about fame and family for new NKSHOF inductees
Margaret Jones didn’t think she was famous – or even realize that for many male sports consumers, she was the first Northern Kentucky female athlete any of them had ever read about. Talk to the newest inductee in the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and you realize...
