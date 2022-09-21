Read full article on original website
University at Buffalo Reporter
UB names Eveliqure Biotechnologies No. 1 business in Fast 46 contest
UB has named Eveliqure Biotechnologies as the fastest-growing business owned or led by an alumnus or former student during the Fast 46 celebration on Sept. 15. Named in honor of UB’s founding in 1846, the Fast 46 competition recognizes successful businesses led or owned by UB alumni or former students. To be considered a Fast 46 finalist, eligible companies must have been in business for at least three years; have verifiable revenues of at least $100,000 or more in 2018 and 2019, and at least $250,000 in 2020; and the owner, CEO, president, managing partner, director or chair must be UB alumni or former students.
Partnership with the National Council on Aging brings UB’s program on the dangers of overmedication to a national audience
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The nation’s oldest charitable organization dedicated to improving the lives of older Americans has chosen the University at Buffalo as its partner in an effort to better protect older adults from preventable medical errors. The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is working with UB faculty...
