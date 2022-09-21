Basketball

After almost 3 and a half weeks of bad weather and cancellations, the Timber Creek Boys Golf team was able to get a full match in. They went up against last year’s 3rd place 1A State team, Circle Christian Centurians. Low round of the day went to Circle Christian’s Freshman, Luke Gossett with a 33 (-3 under Par).

WINTER PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO