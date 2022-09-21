ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

B/G Cross Country | West Orange Invitational

Good luck to the Timber Creek cross country teams and coaching staff as they travel to West Orange High School to compete in the West Orange Invitational today. Go Wolves!
ORLANDO, FL
B/G Swimming & Diving | FSPA Invite

Good luck to Coach Arslanbas and the swim teams as they travel to Sailfish Splash Park to compete in the FSPA Invite today. Go Wolves!. FSPA Invite | vs Winter Park, Wekiva, Bishop Moore, Olympia. Location | Sailfish Splash Park. Time | 8AM.
WINTER PARK, FL
Boys Varsity Football falls to Oviedo 28 – 7

Timber Creek Boys Varsity Football (2-3) Timber Creek will look to rebound from tonight’s tough loss to the Lions when the Wolves travel to Colonial to take on the Grenadiers. Game is scheduled for next Friday, September 30th. #WeAreTC.
ORLANDO, FL
B/G Bowling | GAMEDAY vs Windermere/Olympia

Good luck to Coach Delpazzo and the boys and girls bowling teams as they take on the Windermere and Olympia at Boardwalk Bowl today. The meet is scheduled to start at 3PM. Go Wolves!. Matchup | vs Windermere & Olympia. Location | Boardwalk Bowl. Time | 3PM.
WINDERMERE, FL
Boys Varsity Golf falls to Circle Christian 142 – 176

After almost 3 and a half weeks of bad weather and cancellations, the Timber Creek Boys Golf team was able to get a full match in. They went up against last year’s 3rd place 1A State team, Circle Christian Centurians. Low round of the day went to Circle Christian’s Freshman, Luke Gossett with a 33 (-3 under Par).
WINTER PARK, FL

