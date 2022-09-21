ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

MLB home run record: List of most home runs in a season, single-season HR leaders as Aaron Judge eyes history

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season Tuesday night, in the Yankees' 147th game of the season. It is a truly historic campaign, as Judge leads the majors in home runs, RBI, runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, total bases, WAR and several other categories. He also leads the AL in batting average, meaning he's currently in line to be the Triple Crown winner. Only Miguel Cabrera in 2012 has done that in the last 55 years.
numberfire.com

Yu Chang sitting Wednesday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Chase Anderson and the Cincinnati Reds. Triston Casas will replace Chang on first base and bat sixth. Chang started the previous three games. Casas has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
Yardbarker

Yankees rally to beat Red Sox, Aaron Judge remains shy of record

Aaron Judge remained at 60 homers and the surging New York Yankees beat the visiting Boston Red Sox, 5-4, Friday night. The Yankees (92-58) won on a two-out RBI single in the eighth by Jose Trevino after pinch hitter Harrison Bader walked and reached third on Matt Strahm's throwing error on a stolen base attempt.
