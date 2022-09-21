Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season Tuesday night, in the Yankees' 147th game of the season. It is a truly historic campaign, as Judge leads the majors in home runs, RBI, runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, total bases, WAR and several other categories. He also leads the AL in batting average, meaning he's currently in line to be the Triple Crown winner. Only Miguel Cabrera in 2012 has done that in the last 55 years.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO