CBS Sports
MLB home run record: List of most home runs in a season, single-season HR leaders as Aaron Judge eyes history
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season Tuesday night, in the Yankees' 147th game of the season. It is a truly historic campaign, as Judge leads the majors in home runs, RBI, runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, total bases, WAR and several other categories. He also leads the AL in batting average, meaning he's currently in line to be the Triple Crown winner. Only Miguel Cabrera in 2012 has done that in the last 55 years.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Wants To Foil Aaron Judge's Triple Crown Run In Bronx
The greatest rivalry in sports will add a new chapter this weekend in New York. The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for a four-game series starting Thursday night. Although the fight for the top of the American League East is wrapped up, another title is at stake.
numberfire.com
Yu Chang sitting Wednesday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Chase Anderson and the Cincinnati Reds. Triston Casas will replace Chang on first base and bat sixth. Chang started the previous three games. Casas has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Red Sox 4: Playoff spot clinched after Donaldson’s walk-off single
While Yankees fans may have attended tonight’s game or tuned in hoping to see one major milestone, they ended up seeing a lesser, but still very good one. Aaron Judge’s 61st home run did not come on Thursday night, as the Yankees’ slugger went 0-for-2 with three walks, and a very, very loud fly out.
Cubs, Pirates take close look at youngsters
Halfway through their four-game series, the visiting Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates appear to be playing to their records.
Yardbarker
Yankees rally to beat Red Sox, Aaron Judge remains shy of record
Aaron Judge remained at 60 homers and the surging New York Yankees beat the visiting Boston Red Sox, 5-4, Friday night. The Yankees (92-58) won on a two-out RBI single in the eighth by Jose Trevino after pinch hitter Harrison Bader walked and reached third on Matt Strahm's throwing error on a stolen base attempt.
Yardbarker
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees prediction, pick, odds Fri. 9/23: Aaron Judge still seeking No. 61
Aaron Judge remains at 60 homers but keeps getting on base — and the New York Yankees keep winning. On Friday night, Judge will make his next attempt at tying Roger Maris' American League homer record and will try to get on base for a 22nd straight game as the Yankees host another game vs. the Boston Red Sox.
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez Believes Highly-Touted Red Sox Pitcher Has Cy Young Potential
Although the Boston Red Sox are officially eliminated from playoff contention this season, the future is looking bright. Thursday night’s loss to the New York Yankees means the Red Sox officially won’t be playing come October, as they fall to 72-77 on the season. While this is disappointing...
