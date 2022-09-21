Read full article on original website
Related
World Economic Forum
At World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Meetings, Leaders Advance Cooperation on Climate Action, Industry Decarbonization and Social Resilience
World Economic Forum meeting sees renewed action on cleaning up plastic waste, polluted air and contaminated water. Progress on climate action includes the launch of Crypto Sustainability Coalition and enhanced commitments around Scope 3 emissions. Reskilling Revolution champions continue to make progress in upskilling and reskilling 1 billion people. View...
World Economic Forum
How better metrics on climate risk can accelerate progress to net zero
Events such as Hurricane Ida in 2021 have highlighted the need for better financial metrics on climate risk Image: Brian McGowan on Unsplash. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The...
World Economic Forum
'Positive' climate tipping points are possible. What are they?
Renewable power is rapidly becoming the cheapest form of energy in much of the world. Image: Pexels/ Los Muertos Crew. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
World Economic Forum
The Inflation Reduction Act offers much-needed certainty for climate start-ups
The Inflation Reduction Act releases hundreds of billions of dollars of carbon-cutting enterprises — including start-ups. Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque.
World Economic Forum
How has global warming fuelled extreme weather this year? 5 climate change stories to read this week
Mass migration, the energy transition and Western US megadrought - here are the latest stories on climate change. Image: Unsplash/Chris Gallagher. How is the World Economic Forum fighting the climate crisis?. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International...
World Economic Forum
Indonesia's coastal villages look to mangroves to combat flooding. Here's how it works
Restoring mangroves is helping villagers protect their communities from flooding. Image: Thomson Reuters Foundation/Michael Taylor. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those of...
World Economic Forum
What lessons can we take from Christchurch in urban recovery and how will it help for the future?
Cities need to rethink their transport systems to boost social well-being. Image: Unsplash/ Brayden Gray. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World Economic Forum
3 ways to make energy storage more innovative and sustainable
Increasing the use of renewable energy depends on energy storage technology Image: Maxim Hopman for Unsplash. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those...
World Economic Forum
University health hubs can help us meet the Sustainable Development Goals
Universities can play a key role in meeting Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being. Image: REUTERS.
World Economic Forum
These two start-ups are making farming more sustainable. Here’s how
Two start-ups in India and Ghana are among those making sustainable farming a possibility. Image: Unsplash/Anaya Katlego. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are...
Liz Truss’s claims fracking could produce gas in six months called in to doubt as firm warns of 18 month wait
Liz Truss’s claims gas from fracking could flow in six months has been called into doubt - with one company estimating it could take as long as 18 months.The government lifted the ban on fracking on Thursday, despite warnings from climate campaigners and geologists. Ms Truss is hoping the move will help make the UK more self-sufficient for energy, but campaigners have warned it would do little to alleviate the huge bills Britons currently face. And the fracking industry has said the planning and environmental permit process would need to be sped up and earthquake limits relaxed for their...
World Economic Forum
Quiet quitting: Companies need to learn lessons from it, not dismiss it as a Gen Z trend
Business leaders can only stop quiet quitting by learning to see things from the point of view of their staff. Image: Unsplash/Alex Kotliarskyi.
World Economic Forum
It's time we prioritized menstrual health in Nigeria. Here's why
Girls lose 24% of their school days in Nigeria due to menstruation. Image: World Economic Forum/Abuja Hub. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are...
World Economic Forum
How can we deliver sustainable healthcare? 3 industry leaders lay out solutions
Achieving sustainable healthcare and delivering equitable health services worldwide is a growing concern. Disruption in essential health services during the pandemic resulted in a drop in immunisation coverage for the first time in a decade and increased deaths from tuberculosis and malaria, the UN reports. Three industry leaders tackling the...
World Economic Forum
Cancer in the under 50s is rising, globally – why?
Early-onset cancers have different genetic signatures compared with late-onset cancers and are more likely to have spread than cancers diagnosed in later life. Image: Pexels/ Ivan Samkov.
World Economic Forum
What is net-zero steel, why do we need it and how do we achieve it?
Net-zero steel can provide early wins that help keep warming to below 1.5°C, with low costs to the industry as a whole and consumers. Image: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo.
World Economic Forum
NASA is planning to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid. Here's why
NASA will complete the world’s first full-scale planetary defence mission. Image: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those...
Comments / 0