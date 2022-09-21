ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

At World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Meetings, Leaders Advance Cooperation on Climate Action, Industry Decarbonization and Social Resilience

World Economic Forum meeting sees renewed action on cleaning up plastic waste, polluted air and contaminated water. Progress on climate action includes the launch of Crypto Sustainability Coalition and enhanced commitments around Scope 3 emissions. Reskilling Revolution champions continue to make progress in upskilling and reskilling 1 billion people.
How better metrics on climate risk can accelerate progress to net zero

Events such as Hurricane Ida in 2021 have highlighted the need for better financial metrics on climate risk
'Positive' climate tipping points are possible. What are they?

Renewable power is rapidly becoming the cheapest form of energy in much of the world.
#Land Restoration#Value Chain#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Great Green Wall
How has global warming fuelled extreme weather this year? 5 climate change stories to read this week

Mass migration, the energy transition and Western US megadrought - here are the latest stories on climate change.
Indonesia's coastal villages look to mangroves to combat flooding. Here's how it works

Restoring mangroves is helping villagers protect their communities from flooding.
What lessons can we take from Christchurch in urban recovery and how will it help for the future?

Cities need to rethink their transport systems to boost social well-being.
3 ways to make energy storage more innovative and sustainable

Increasing the use of renewable energy depends on energy storage technology
These two start-ups are making farming more sustainable. Here's how

Two start-ups in India and Ghana are among those making sustainable farming a possibility.
Liz Truss's claims fracking could produce gas in six months called in to doubt as firm warns of 18 month wait

Liz Truss's claims gas from fracking could flow in six months has been called into doubt - with one company estimating it could take as long as 18 months.The government lifted the ban on fracking on Thursday, despite warnings from climate campaigners and geologists. Ms Truss is hoping the move will help make the UK more self-sufficient for energy, but campaigners have warned it would do little to alleviate the huge bills Britons currently face. And the fracking industry has said the planning and environmental permit process would need to be sped up and earthquake limits relaxed for their...
It's time we prioritized menstrual health in Nigeria. Here's why

Girls lose 24% of their school days in Nigeria due to menstruation.
How can we deliver sustainable healthcare? 3 industry leaders lay out solutions

Achieving sustainable healthcare and delivering equitable health services worldwide is a growing concern. Disruption in essential health services during the pandemic resulted in a drop in immunisation coverage for the first time in a decade and increased deaths from tuberculosis and malaria, the UN reports. Three industry leaders tackling the...
Cancer in the under 50s is rising, globally – why?

Early-onset cancers have different genetic signatures compared with late-onset cancers and are more likely to have spread than cancers diagnosed in later life.
NASA is planning to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid. Here's why

NASA will complete the world's first full-scale planetary defence mission.
