Here's what Ethereum's Merge means for investors who want to generate extra cash flow from crypto staking, according to 2 industry experts

Ethereum recently revamped its protocol from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake model. Industry analysts have predicted that this upgrade could triple current Ethereum staking yields. Here's how staking will change in light of Ethereum's Merge — and what that means for returns. This article is part of "Master Your...
ambcrypto.com

Will Polkadot’s network achievements garner some support for an ailing DOT

Development activity on Polkadot [DOT] reached an all-time high among other blockchains. This is a major feat for the network as it continues to thrive by introducing upgrades at regular intervals. Polkadot Insider, a Polkadot-dedicted Twitter handle, also posted an update about this milestone in a recent post. Will these...
TheStreet

Crypto Crash Causes Big Damage Among CEOs

The damage caused by the crash of the cryptocurrency market won't be measurable for a long while. Digital-currency prices have crashed from their November highs, wiping out nearly $2.4 trillion, according to data firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has lost nearly three-quarters (73%) of its value since hitting...
