dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Solana (SOL) Has Potential for Explosive Gains Next Bull Run – Here Are His Price Targets
A popular crypto strategist is analyzing Solana’s (SOL) potential price path in relation to Bitcoin’s (BTC) possible explosion during the next bull market. In a new YouTube video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers unveils to his 444,000 subscribers a strategy for predicting Solana’s value in the future.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Bull Max Keiser Blasts Ethereum As A ‘Centralized Ponzi Scheme’ As ETH’s Supply Increases Post-Merge
One of Bitcoin’s most vocal advocates, Max Keiser, has once again criticized ethereum in the wake of the much-anticipated upgrade to the world’s second-largest crypto by market value. “ETH Is A Useless Ponzi”. Max Keiser is not a fan of Ethereum, even after one of the most impressive...
Here's what Ethereum's Merge means for investors who want to generate extra cash flow from crypto staking, according to 2 industry experts
Ethereum recently revamped its protocol from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake model. Industry analysts have predicted that this upgrade could triple current Ethereum staking yields. Here's how staking will change in light of Ethereum's Merge — and what that means for returns. This article is part of "Master Your...
ambcrypto.com
Will Polkadot’s network achievements garner some support for an ailing DOT
Development activity on Polkadot [DOT] reached an all-time high among other blockchains. This is a major feat for the network as it continues to thrive by introducing upgrades at regular intervals. Polkadot Insider, a Polkadot-dedicted Twitter handle, also posted an update about this milestone in a recent post. Will these...
Elon Musk Calls Out Fed For Too Much Latency In Rate Decisions Ahead Of Tuesday's Meeting: 'Problematic In A Fast-Changing World'
The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee starts a two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. Ahead of it, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to comment on inflation and interest rates. What Happened: Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood tweeted last week that the Biden administration is going by what...
Crypto Crash Causes Big Damage Among CEOs
The damage caused by the crash of the cryptocurrency market won't be measurable for a long while. Digital-currency prices have crashed from their November highs, wiping out nearly $2.4 trillion, according to data firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has lost nearly three-quarters (73%) of its value since hitting...
