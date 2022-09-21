Traffic Light at College Hills & Oxford Changes to 4-way Stop Signs Today

SAN ANGELO – The busy intersection of College Hills Blvd. and Oxford Ave. is changing from being controlled by a traffic light to a four way stop beginning Wednesday.

Utility crews have been working in the area for weeks and several closures and detours have changed the traffic pattern in and near that intersection several times.

Name oxfordcollegehills6.jpg Copyright

Crews are replacing water and sewer lines all along College Hills Blvd. as part of a project to completely rebuilt the major traffic route in southwest San Angelo.

College Hills is restricted to one lane in each direction from Ave. N to the Red Arroyo currently.

The project will eventually reconstruction the entire length of College Hills from Ave. N to Loop 306.