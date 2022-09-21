Miles of HDPE Pipe Used for Underground Stormwater Control System. To protect the environment of this area on the Pennsylvania/Maryland border, a new warehouse facility with a 1.5 million square foot building elected to use not one but five large underground stormwater storage units. The need for the watertight system that would be under the loading and parking areas was due to karst topography and the created impervious area of some 83 acres. One of the largest buildings and sites in Franklin County, the project used more than 17 miles of large diameter, corrugated high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe to construct the five large underground detention beds, one of which has 24,500 ft (4.64 miles) of 60-inch diameter pipe. It was named Project of the Year by the Drainage Division of the Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI), the major North American trade association representing the plastic pipe industry.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO