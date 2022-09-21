ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97-3

Welcome to Fall! A Few Fun Facts About the Autumnal Equinox

It's finally here. The fall equinox happens today so it's ok to bring out the Oktoberfest beers and load up on firewood. The cooler temps are welcome after a few warmer-than-normal days in September and we're nearing sweater weather. When asked, more South Dakotans prefer fall as their favorite season....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

How To Step ‘Out of the Darkness’ This Weekend in Sioux Falls

If the reasons for suicide were better understood, it might be easier to stop. Unfortunately, that is not the way it works - - yet. Here in South Dakota suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults. Overall suicide rates in our state are up over the last decade and once again, nearly 200 people died from suicide last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Hey Sioux Falls, Do You Still Have Your Catalytic Converter?

Quick, check your vehicle, does it still have a catalytic converter attached?. Like the rest of the nation right now, Sioux Falls is experiencing a rash of catalytic converter theft. Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now, on Monday (September 19) alone, the PD...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Mix 97-3

Sioux Empire Man Is Largely Responsible For Rumble Strips

You've driven over those rumble strips along the side of the highway. You know what I mean. You're motoring along, enjoying the scenery, almost in a kind of a...daze. And then you hear it, the 'thump, thump, thump, thump' of that right side tire bumping along over the rumble strips.
WOODSTOCK, MN
Mix 97-3

Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls

Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Sturgis 2022: The Wild, Wacky, and Unusual [PHOTOS]

In the aftermath of last month's 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills, the legendary Buffalo Chip Campground released perhaps the most unusual lost and found list ever, which included things like a Billy Idol cardboard cutout, uneaten foil packs of tuna, and a box of emergency underwear. Now...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?

I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Surfers#Parks And Recreation#Street Skateboarding#Said And Done#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Recreation Department#Dakota News Now
Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls Stampede Release 2022-2023 Roster

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Stampede announced their 2022-23 season roster on Tuesday. The roster includes the return of several skaters, including forwards Michael LaStarza, Adam Zlnka, Jack Reimann, Maddox Fleming, Clint Levens, Will McDonough, Merril Steenari, Jaksen Panzer, and Sam Harris, as well as defensemen Cole Miller, Zach Sharp, and Max Rud.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Travel
Mix 97-3

Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity

If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Augustana Hockey Adds National Champs To Their Schedule

Augustana University is gearing up for its first hockey season in 2023 and they are making some waves with their schedule in their inaugural season. First, they added Notre Dame recently to their schedule in 2023 for two games and now they have added the 2022 National Champions. Augustana Hockey...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

5 Minnesota Towns With Absolutely Terrible Nicknames

Minnesota is often referred to as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes", but it also has around ten thousand nicknames for some of its most historic towns. Take a look at just five of these not so "Minnesota Nice" nicknames. 5 MN Towns With Terrible Nicknames. Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy