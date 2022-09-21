Who wins Week 3 game between Bears and Texans?

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday in Week 3, where the Bears will be looking to avoid their first losing record of the season.

The Bears are coming off a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), where they were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters. The loss was a reminder that Chicago is in rebuilding mode, and we shouldn’t expect them to be contenders.

Meanwhile, the Texans are coming off their first loss of the season against the Denver Broncos (1-1), but they remain winless after tying with the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) in the first week of the season.

The Bears are early 2.5-point home favorites against the Texans, per Tipico Sportsbook, and this is a great opportunity for Chicago to rebound after a frustrating loss.

Will the Bears open up their passing offense? Can Chicago’s run defense contain Dameon Pierce? Will the Bears get back in the win column?

Who wins on Sunday?

VOTE!