Who wins Week 3 game between Bears and Texans?

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday in Week 3, where the Bears will be looking to avoid their first losing record of the season.

The Bears are coming off a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), where they were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters. The loss was a reminder that Chicago is in rebuilding mode, and we shouldn’t expect them to be contenders.

Meanwhile, the Texans are coming off their first loss of the season against the Denver Broncos (1-1), but they remain winless after tying with the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) in the first week of the season.

The Bears are early 2.5-point home favorites against the Texans, per Tipico Sportsbook, and this is a great opportunity for Chicago to rebound after a frustrating loss.

Will the Bears open up their passing offense? Can Chicago’s run defense contain Dameon Pierce? Will the Bears get back in the win column?

Who wins on Sunday?

Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Colts

Patrick Mahomes and company are 2-0 heading into the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is between two teams heading in opposite directions, which could make for a lopsided Chiefs-Colts matchup. That said, you never know what can happen on any given Sunday, so we’ll be making some bold Chiefs Week 3 predictions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts

The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 things to know heading into Bears-Texans in Week 3

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will face off against the Houston Texans (0-1-1) this Sunday, where they’ll be looking to get back into the win column in Week 3. Chicago is coming off a frustrating loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), which raised some concerns on offense and defense. Houston remains winless through two weeks following a loss to the Denver Broncos (1-1). where the Texans were held to just nine points.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Chiefs Vs Colts: Final Headlines, X Factors

The time for talking is almost done before Sunday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to travel to Indianapolis for a date with the Colts. Overall, this is the first of four games where the Chiefs will face the AFC South this season. With a win, Kansas City would sit at 3-0 before a crucial trip to Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Colts are just simply looking to find their footing. After a slow start in Houston in Week 1, they were lucky to get a tie against the Texans. Last week, Indy failed to show up against the Jacksonville Jaguars, losing 24-0. We have discussed key matchups and gameplans all week long. What are the final headlines to watch for before Sunday’s kickoff? We will list those, along with players to watch for, who could be viewed as under the radar x factors entering the game from both the Chiefs and the Colts. Let’s kick it off.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

