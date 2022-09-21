September 16, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Criminals can clearly be both clever and foolish at the same time. The cleverness of 35-year-old Simi Valley resident Andrew Duran is apparent in that he allegedly has the skills to employ 3-D printing technology to manufacture firearms and their many components. His foolishness may be surmised in that he was arrested for conducting his high-tech manufacturing in a bedroom community boasting a high-percentage residential demographic of career law enforcement professionals. If you live in Simi Valley, odds are that at least one of your close neighbors is either a cop or a fireman; not a great place to be living as a criminal.

