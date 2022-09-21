Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crimevoice.com
Santa Barbara PD makes Felony DUI Arrest
September 14, 2022 – Santa Barbara, Ca. – The new day had barely begun on the morning of September 9th when Santa Barbara City Fire Department and Santa Barbara City Police Department personnel responded to a 911 Emergency report of a high speed single-vehicle crash occurring on a city street crossing under U.S. 101 lanes.
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Suspect Arrested For Criminal Threats
SUSPECT: Samuel Guerrero, 34-Year-Old Oxnard Resident. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:38 a.m., a 43-year-old female Oxnard resident came to the Oxnard Police Department to report threats against her and her children. The victim told officers that her estranged boyfriend, 34-year-old Samuel Guerrero, claimed to have a firearm and threatened to go to the schools of the victim’s children and commit shootings.
kvta.com
Oxnard Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Ex-Girlfriend And Her Children
Oxnard police say they arrested a man for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and her children. The 34-year-old Oxnard resident was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Ventura County Jail for Making Criminal Threats. His bail was set at $40,000. According to Oxnard police, a 43-year-old Oxnard woman came to...
calcoasttimes.com
Santa Maria man caught after allegedly stealing tequila from SLO BevMo!
San Luis Obispo police officers caught a trio of Santa Maria residents Thursday evening with drugs, a loaded gun and bottles of tequila that had just been stolen from BevMo!. Shortly before 8 p.m., a man stole several hundred dollars worth of tequila from BevMo! on Los Osos Valley Road and then fled to a Cadillac that was waiting nearby, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. After police were alerted to the theft, an on-duty sergeant quickly arrived at the scene and found the Cadillac leaving the parking lot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen charged for fatally shooting another teen in Oxnard
A 15-year-old teenage boy from Oxnard has been charged with the murder of another 14-year-old boy after reportedly shooting the victim while he was standing near a bus stop in Oxnard. The post Teen charged for fatally shooting another teen in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Man stabbed and killed in Santa Maria
A unknown suspect stabbed and killed a man in Santa Maria late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, a caller reported an assault in the 700 block of E. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 51-year-old Santa Maria man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries.
Suspect wanted for assault with deadly weapon in Goleta in custody
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for a suspect with a deadly weapon in the Goleta Home Depot store on Friday morning The post Suspect wanted for assault with deadly weapon in Goleta in custody appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Home Depot in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon
Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvta.com
Man Dies After Jumping Off Port Hueneme Pier
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident by Port Hueneme Police around 11PM. The Channel Islands Harbor Patrol boat responded and got the man out of the water. They started CPR as they returned to their base in the harbor but the man was declared dead at...
L.A. Weekly
Ray Timothy Oberholzer Arrested after DUI Collision on 101 Freeway [Santa Barbara, CA]
The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m., near the Castillo Street off-ramp. According to reports, Oberholzer was driving a Ford sedan at high rates of speed when he attempted to exit the freeway. As he made a left turn onto northbound Castillo Street, he lost control and struck a large retaining wall.
Santa Barbara Independent
Inmate Awaiting Transfer to State Psychiatric Hospital Dies in Santa Barbara County Jail
Earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County inmate with serious mental health challenges and awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment died at Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail. According to mental-health advocates, the woman was just one of dozens of mentally ill inmates left to languish in county jail while awaiting transfers and treatment.
foxla.com
Drug bust: Detectives seize 60 pounds of meth, thousands of pills coming into US from Mexico
OXNARD, Calif. - Officials seized large quantities of narcotics during a large bust in Oxnard. Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office say during a three-month investigation, they discovered that Jose Delgado, 39, was working with a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit prescription medications containing fentanyl to residents of Ventura County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvta.com
Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places
Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
kclu.org
Chaos in South Coast shopping center after reports of attack by man armed with knife
It was a scary experience for hundreds of people in a South Coast shopping center. A report of a man armed with a knife attacking someone forced the evacuation of a Home Depot store. It started just after nine Friday morning, in Goleta’s Camino Real marketplace. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s...
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria. The post A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Teen arrested for shooting of a 14 year old boy in Oxnard
A 15-year-old Oxnard teen was arrested for the murder of a 14-year-old who was shot Sept. 12 in the 1300 block of South C Street in Oxnard. The post Teen arrested for shooting of a 14 year old boy in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man in hospital suffering major head injuries after fight in Fastrip parking lot
TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, a man was put in the hospital following an assault in the parking lot of a Fastrip, according to Taft City Police. Friday just after 9:30 p.m., Taft police officers responded to reports of a fight in front of the Fastrip convenience store on the 900 block of […]
Male bicyclist dies after being struck by car in Oxnard
A male bicyclist died after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Oxnard on Monday evening. The post Male bicyclist dies after being struck by car in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
crimevoice.com
Arrest for Printing 3-D Firearms
September 16, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Criminals can clearly be both clever and foolish at the same time. The cleverness of 35-year-old Simi Valley resident Andrew Duran is apparent in that he allegedly has the skills to employ 3-D printing technology to manufacture firearms and their many components. His foolishness may be surmised in that he was arrested for conducting his high-tech manufacturing in a bedroom community boasting a high-percentage residential demographic of career law enforcement professionals. If you live in Simi Valley, odds are that at least one of your close neighbors is either a cop or a fireman; not a great place to be living as a criminal.
crimevoice.com
Farm Watch” Yields Arrest for Stealing Rosemary Plants
20-year-old Fillmore resident Jose Antonio Rosales Hernandez has either found a niche market for the sale of a specific variety of stolen property or he’s got a serious addiction to certain herbs used in Italian cuisine. Evidence of those two possibilities surfaced with his September 15 th arrest when,...
Comments / 0