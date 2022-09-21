ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara PD makes Felony DUI Arrest

September 14, 2022 – Santa Barbara, Ca. – The new day had barely begun on the morning of September 9th when Santa Barbara City Fire Department and Santa Barbara City Police Department personnel responded to a 911 Emergency report of a high speed single-vehicle crash occurring on a city street crossing under U.S. 101 lanes.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Suspect Arrested For Criminal Threats

SUSPECT: Samuel Guerrero, 34-Year-Old Oxnard Resident. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:38 a.m., a 43-year-old female Oxnard resident came to the Oxnard Police Department to report threats against her and her children. The victim told officers that her estranged boyfriend, 34-year-old Samuel Guerrero, claimed to have a firearm and threatened to go to the schools of the victim’s children and commit shootings.
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Ex-Girlfriend And Her Children

Oxnard police say they arrested a man for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and her children. The 34-year-old Oxnard resident was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Ventura County Jail for Making Criminal Threats. His bail was set at $40,000. According to Oxnard police, a 43-year-old Oxnard woman came to...
OXNARD, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Santa Maria man caught after allegedly stealing tequila from SLO BevMo!

San Luis Obispo police officers caught a trio of Santa Maria residents Thursday evening with drugs, a loaded gun and bottles of tequila that had just been stolen from BevMo!. Shortly before 8 p.m., a man stole several hundred dollars worth of tequila from BevMo! on Los Osos Valley Road and then fled to a Cadillac that was waiting nearby, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. After police were alerted to the theft, an on-duty sergeant quickly arrived at the scene and found the Cadillac leaving the parking lot.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man stabbed and killed in Santa Maria

A unknown suspect stabbed and killed a man in Santa Maria late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, a caller reported an assault in the 700 block of E. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 51-year-old Santa Maria man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Home Depot in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
GOLETA, CA
kvta.com

Man Dies After Jumping Off Port Hueneme Pier

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident by Port Hueneme Police around 11PM. The Channel Islands Harbor Patrol boat responded and got the man out of the water. They started CPR as they returned to their base in the harbor but the man was declared dead at...
PORT HUENEME, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Inmate Awaiting Transfer to State Psychiatric Hospital Dies in Santa Barbara County Jail

Earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County inmate with serious mental health challenges and awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment died at Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail. According to mental-health advocates, the woman was just one of dozens of mentally ill inmates left to languish in county jail while awaiting transfers and treatment.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Drug bust: Detectives seize 60 pounds of meth, thousands of pills coming into US from Mexico

OXNARD, Calif. - Officials seized large quantities of narcotics during a large bust in Oxnard. Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office say during a three-month investigation, they discovered that Jose Delgado, 39, was working with a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit prescription medications containing fentanyl to residents of Ventura County.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places

Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Arrest for Printing 3-D Firearms

September 16, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Criminals can clearly be both clever and foolish at the same time. The cleverness of 35-year-old Simi Valley resident Andrew Duran is apparent in that he allegedly has the skills to employ 3-D printing technology to manufacture firearms and their many components. His foolishness may be surmised in that he was arrested for conducting his high-tech manufacturing in a bedroom community boasting a high-percentage residential demographic of career law enforcement professionals. If you live in Simi Valley, odds are that at least one of your close neighbors is either a cop or a fireman; not a great place to be living as a criminal.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
crimevoice.com

Farm Watch” Yields Arrest for Stealing Rosemary Plants

20-year-old Fillmore resident Jose Antonio Rosales Hernandez has either found a niche market for the sale of a specific variety of stolen property or he’s got a serious addiction to certain herbs used in Italian cuisine. Evidence of those two possibilities surfaced with his September 15 th arrest when,...
FILLMORE, CA

