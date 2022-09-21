ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoasttimes.com

Arroyo Grande shop catches on fire

A fire broke out on Thursday at a commercial building in Arroyo Grande that houses the business Innovative Cleaning Solutions. A caller reported the blaze at 1023 E. Grand Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Accidents
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
Paso Robles, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
calcoasttimes.com

Santa Maria man caught after allegedly stealing tequila from SLO BevMo!

San Luis Obispo police officers caught a trio of Santa Maria residents Thursday evening with drugs, a loaded gun and bottles of tequila that had just been stolen from BevMo!. Shortly before 8 p.m., a man stole several hundred dollars worth of tequila from BevMo! on Los Osos Valley Road and then fled to a Cadillac that was waiting nearby, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. After police were alerted to the theft, an on-duty sergeant quickly arrived at the scene and found the Cadillac leaving the parking lot.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/12 – 09/18/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 13, 2022. 02:42— Lisa Marshall...
ATASCADERO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Mile-long Hanford viaduct taking shape | John Lindt

The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, this month announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue grade separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It...
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Line#Asphalt#Fire#Accident#Wayside Liquor
New Times

SLO denies neighborhood appeal, approves The Hub project

A San Luis Obispo neighborhood worried about how rowdy bar and concert noise will impact their residences could not sway the SLO City Council from approving The Hub, a new project bringing a mix of food, drinks, and entertainment to upper Monterey Street. Led by Central Coast Brewing, The Hub...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

Local opposition grows to Dana Reserve housing development in Nipomo

Drive down Pomeroy Road in Nipomo, and you immediately see the signs. "Nipomo, say no, before it's too late, to the Dana Reserve housing development," reads a cascade of cardboard speckling front lawns and sidewalks for blocks. Alison Martinez lives a short distance from Pomeroy. The 23-year resident is leading...
NIPOMO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Paso Robles Press

Senor Sanchos Sells to New Owner

PASO ROBLES — It was announced that Senor Sanchos, a popular Mexican restaurant in Paso Robles, has been sold to a new owner. The restaurant’s now previous owner Carlos Leyva posted the announcement to social media on Thursday, Sept. 22. Leyva opened Senor Sanchos in 1990 at its...
PASO ROBLES, CA
biteofthebest.com

TASTE! craft eatery, San Luis Obispo, CA

Can’t make up your mind what to order? Taste! craft eatery is for you. The menu offers a Duo ($16), Trio ($20), or Quartet ($29). You select two, three or four items from their extensive menu of choices and get small portions of each. None are full size but certainly satisfy.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man stabbed and killed in Santa Maria

A unknown suspect stabbed and killed a man in Santa Maria late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, a caller reported an assault in the 700 block of E. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 51-year-old Santa Maria man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Preparing for Potential Flooding

PASO ROBLES — Rainfall amounts from current and anticipated winter storms could be significant, which may potentially cause local flooding. City Staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce the flooding potential where possible (i.e., drain cleaning, etc.). The City continues to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding.
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy