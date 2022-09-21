Read full article on original website
Arroyo Grande shop catches on fire
A fire broke out on Thursday at a commercial building in Arroyo Grande that houses the business Innovative Cleaning Solutions. A caller reported the blaze at 1023 E. Grand Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
Crash blocks southbound traffic through Pismo Beach Friday afternoon
California Highway Patrol is responding to a crash blocking traffic near Pismo Beach Friday afternoon.
Santa Maria City Council votes to add "No Stopping Zones" along five roads
In the coming weeks, people in Santa Maria may see an increase in "No Stopping Zones" in the west part of town.
Four car accident on 101 South slows traffic
A four-car accident on highway 101 South on Friday is blocking the leftmost lane slowing traffic down, according to California Highway Patrol. The post Four car accident on 101 South slows traffic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night
Three people were arrested by San Luis Obispo Police at a BevMo parking lot following initial calls of a robbery in progress at Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road Thursday night. The post Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Santa Maria man caught after allegedly stealing tequila from SLO BevMo!
San Luis Obispo police officers caught a trio of Santa Maria residents Thursday evening with drugs, a loaded gun and bottles of tequila that had just been stolen from BevMo!. Shortly before 8 p.m., a man stole several hundred dollars worth of tequila from BevMo! on Los Osos Valley Road and then fled to a Cadillac that was waiting nearby, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. After police were alerted to the theft, an on-duty sergeant quickly arrived at the scene and found the Cadillac leaving the parking lot.
Red Light Roundup 09/12 – 09/18/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 13, 2022. 02:42— Lisa Marshall...
Hanford Sentinel
Mile-long Hanford viaduct taking shape | John Lindt
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, this month announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue grade separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It...
Paso Robles, Morro Bay named to ‘Most Charming Small Towns’ list
– Paso Robles and Morro Bay both recently made Strategistico’s roundup list of the “Eight Most Charming Small Towns in California for 2022.”. The list compiles towns that are, “not just charming in their beautiful aesthetics, but also offer a well-rounded way of life that both travelers and people looking to relocate can enjoy all year round.”
New Times
SLO denies neighborhood appeal, approves The Hub project
A San Luis Obispo neighborhood worried about how rowdy bar and concert noise will impact their residences could not sway the SLO City Council from approving The Hub, a new project bringing a mix of food, drinks, and entertainment to upper Monterey Street. Led by Central Coast Brewing, The Hub...
New Times
Local opposition grows to Dana Reserve housing development in Nipomo
Drive down Pomeroy Road in Nipomo, and you immediately see the signs. "Nipomo, say no, before it's too late, to the Dana Reserve housing development," reads a cascade of cardboard speckling front lawns and sidewalks for blocks. Alison Martinez lives a short distance from Pomeroy. The 23-year resident is leading...
Santa Maria warns about phone scam that targets city water
A scam focused on contaminated water is circulating among Santa Maria residents but has no basis in reality, the city said Thursday.
Senor Sanchos Sells to New Owner
PASO ROBLES — It was announced that Senor Sanchos, a popular Mexican restaurant in Paso Robles, has been sold to a new owner. The restaurant’s now previous owner Carlos Leyva posted the announcement to social media on Thursday, Sept. 22. Leyva opened Senor Sanchos in 1990 at its...
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria. The post A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
biteofthebest.com
TASTE! craft eatery, San Luis Obispo, CA
Can’t make up your mind what to order? Taste! craft eatery is for you. The menu offers a Duo ($16), Trio ($20), or Quartet ($29). You select two, three or four items from their extensive menu of choices and get small portions of each. None are full size but certainly satisfy.
Lompoc Record
Power Rankings: St. Joseph, Lompoc, Paso Robles, SLO and Mission Prep make up area's top five teams
Paso Robles moved up sharply in the area football rankings, St. Joseph remained at the top and Lompoc retained its No. 2 spot. The top-ranked team in the area also moved into the top 10 in the CalPreps Central Section rankings, going up three spots from its previous No. 13 rating.
New Atascadero interim police chief is ‘incredible leader’ who served city for 9 years
Atascadero is searching for a new police chief after firing Bob Masterson due to “incompatible management styles.”
Atascadero makes another dramatic comeback against SLO as Mission Prep, Paso Robles dominate
Subscriber Exclusive: That’s three Greyhound comebacks in a row for anyone who is counting.
calcoastnews.com
Man stabbed and killed in Santa Maria
A unknown suspect stabbed and killed a man in Santa Maria late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, a caller reported an assault in the 700 block of E. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 51-year-old Santa Maria man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries.
Paso Robles Preparing for Potential Flooding
PASO ROBLES — Rainfall amounts from current and anticipated winter storms could be significant, which may potentially cause local flooding. City Staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce the flooding potential where possible (i.e., drain cleaning, etc.). The City continues to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding.
