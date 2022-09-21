Read full article on original website
Related
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Woods, Waters, and Wildlife: Whitetail Prospects for 2022, Part 2
Just as last year, the whitetail forecast is being spread over two columns — too much information for one. This week’s covers the Cross Timbers, Post Oak, and South Texas regions. Last week’s covered the Hill Country (Edwards Plateau), Rolling Plains, and Pineywoods. See map. TPWD white-tailed...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Texas Continues Record Setting Employment
In August 2022, Texas added a total of 16,400 nonfarm jobs. For the tenth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,530,100. Texas has added a total of 726,900 positions since August 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from July 2022. This marks the first increase in the unemployment rate since April 2020.
Comments / 0