electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Italian fruit farmers use hill caves to help cut energy bills
PREDAIA, Italy, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Apple farmers in the north of Italy are using natural refrigerators carved under a hillside to store their harvest in a controlled environment that remains at a constant temperature in all seasons.
AdWeek
Meet the Brand Accelerating Off-Grid Solutions for Food Preservation in Africa
In his six years of farming, Saheed Adams has witnessed a lot of food waste as his fruits and vegetables move from farm to market. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Samuel Ajala. Samuel Ajala is a data and development journalist covering climate change, energy transition and...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Qcells launches residential energy storage solution in the U.S.
SolarRecycle.org merges with The Atmosphere Conservancy Joining forces strengthens the team’s mission to foster a holistic approach to end-of-life solar solutions. Nearly one in ten K-12 schools have adopted solar energy Solar installations for public and private schools in the U.S. have tripled since 2015. Your school could benefit from it, too.
Engadget
Amazon will start testing ultra-low carbon electrofuels for deliveries in 2023
Amazon is partnering with Infinium to test the use of so-called electrofuels (e-fuels) in its middle-mile diesel fleet, it announced. The company invested in Infinium last year as part of its goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040. "We’ve been developing this technology for the better part of a decade, and we expect our electrofuels to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 95 percent over traditional fossil fuel," said Infinium CEO Robert Schuetzle in a statement.
Cult of Mac
Prepare for a storm (or an outdoor party) with an Okmo solar generator
This post on portable solar generators is brought to you by Okmo. With hurricane season ramping up, if you live near the coast — or if your power goes out for any reason, anytime or anywhere — you should consider investing in a reliable solar generator. Bonus: In...
The best solar generators in 2022
We tested a baker's dozen solar generators — large-capacity rechargeable power stations paired with a set of portable solar panels — to find the best performing, most versatile devices that can provide backup power for your home during an emergency and do double duty for off-grid activities like camping, tailgating or even DIY projects around your yard.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Bluetti unveils modular energy storage system at IFA 2022
Last week Bluetti showed off its latest innovations at IFA in Berlin, Germany. Its offering included the AC500+B300S combo, AC200 series, and the long-rumored solar system-EP600+B500 three-phase system that features a 6kW inverter and maximum 79kWh LFP battery capacity. The modular design of EP600 significantly shrinks the overall weight and...
There's a huge surge in solar production under way – and Australia could show the world how to use it
You might feel despondent after reading news reports about countries doubling down on fossil fuels to cope with energy price spikes. Don’t. It’s a blip. While the Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a temporary fossil fuel resurgence, it also accelerated Europe’s renewable ambitions. And the United States and Australia have finally passed climate bills. This week, federal energy minister Chris Bowen announced “Australia is back” on climate action. There’s better news too. In March this year, the world hit one terawatt of installed solar. By 2025, the world’s polysilicon factories are predicted to bounce back from supply shortages...
maritime-executive.com
First Offshore Floating Hydrogen Production Pilot Begins Tests
The concept of developing hydrogen offshore linked to wind farms is taking a step forward with the first test unit having been dedicated in France. The Sealhyfe platform was installed on a Wavegem wave energy platform and is now preparing for tests alongside a pier in the port of Saint-Nazaire, France before it is moved to a position off the Atlantic coast for the second phase of the tests.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Solar inverter and asset management sights at RE+ 2022
RE+ 2022 in Anaheim, California, was a frenzied flood of people and products and a glimpse of the clean-energy future expedited by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. I couldn’t go more than a few minutes without hearing people discussing the new law or seeing a sign at a booth about how the IRA makes a company’s products more attractive. I attempted to attend one IRA-related educational session, but the room was packed to overflowing and the panel had more questions than answers. The entire industry is awaiting the Dept. of Treasury guidance that will clarify many of the bill’s provisions, with no clear timeline for when that guidance might come.
techunwrapped.com
Know your electricity consumption in real time for free, without buying anything
Steps to know the electricity consumption in real time. you can know the electrical consumtion that you have in your home through the application or website of the company with which you have contracted the service. It is something that is available to customers and it is also simple. However, this usually takes 2-3 days to be reflected, so you cannot always know how much you are spending. For this you can see the electricity consumption in real time.
ConsumerAffairs
New tech recycling program at Staples rewards consumers with cash
While Staples has been recycling customers’ old electronics devices for the last 15 years, the company is now rolling out a new recycling rewards program. The Free Tech Take Back Program will give customers Staples rewards for every item they bring to the store to be recycled. Customers who...
