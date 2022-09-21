ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Where are the Big 12 teams headed in USA TODAY Sports latest bowl projections?

By John Williams
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t necessarily faced the toughest competition in their three wins to start the season. At the same time, they’ve won each game by an average margin of 32 points per game.

That’s what good teams are supposed to do against inferior opponents.

The 3-0 start has the Oklahoma Sooners on the right trajectory, rising to No. 6 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll, but they still have much to prove.

Their next opportunity to make a statement comes to Norman this Saturday evening as Kansas State looks to rebound from their 17-10 loss to Tulane.

Both teams look headed for bowl season through three weeks in the latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections from Erick Smith. This game will help Oklahoma’s cause as they look to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.

At the moment, eight of the ten Big 12 teams are projected to make a bowl appearance this season. The only two who will miss out, according to Smith, are Texas Tech and West Virginia.

Let’s take a look at where the Big 12 is headed in Smith’s latest projections.

First Responders Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pabxr_0i4EcB0f00
Sep 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs with the ball to score a touchdown as Houston Cougars defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser (9) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas vs. Washington State

Yes. Kansas earns bowl eligibility. That means the Jayhawks would have to win three of their last nine games to qualify for the postseason. Already 3-0 and sporting one of the best offenses in college football, that doesn’t seem like a stretch.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMa2c_0i4EcB0f00
Sep 2, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Derius Davis (11) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Max Duggan (15) in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

TCU vs. Minnesota

This would provide an intriguing matchup for TCU and Sonny Dykes against a solid Minnesota defense.

Liberty Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLQ7D_0i4EcB0f00
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers throws the ball during the Cy-Hawk Series football game against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa State vs. LSU

This matchup may not provide a bunch of offensive fireworks, but it may be right up your alley if you love defensive football.

Texas Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ii6b_0i4EcB0f00
Sep 17, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Richard Reese (29) scores a touchdown against the Texas State Bobcats during the second half at McLane Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor vs. Auburn

If there’s a team in the Big 12 that most resembles an SEC team, it might be Baylor. The Bears had a strong showing in their win over Ole Miss last bowl season.

Cheez-It Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CL3Ak_0i4EcB0f00
Sep 10, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) runs past Missouri Tigers defensive back Martez Manuel (3) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State vs. Virginia Tech

Their loss to Tulane put a damper on a big road win against Missouri. Heading to Norman to face the Sooners, it won’t be easy to get back on the winning side of the ledger, but the Wildcats will reach bowl eligibility. If this matchup comes to fruition, Kansas State would end up playing a team that’s quite similar to the Wildcats.

Alamo Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096Zne_0i4EcB0f00
Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) catches a pass and lands out of bounds near the end zone against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas vs. USC

For Oklahoma fans, this one will be renamed “The Conflicted Bowl.” Do OU fans even watch? The fact that neither team reaches a New Year’s Six bowl is a win for Oklahoma.

Sugar Bowl: New Year's Six

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmaZq_0i4EcB0f00
Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) gestures before a play during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Oklahoma State won 34-17. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas

Now, this would be a fun one. Two teams with passionate fan bases eager to prove themselves on the national stage and within close proximity to one another. It would prove to be a solid test for both quarterbacks, Spencer Sanders and K.J. Jefferson.

Peach Bowl: College Football Playoff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492Jap_0i4EcB0f00
Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs for a touchdown during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma vs. Georgia

If the Oklahoma Sooners were able to make the College Football Playoff in Brent Venables’ first year at the helm, that would be a tremendous accomplishment. Regardless of who they play, the Sooners would get a tough matchup, but facing Georgia would provide an early measuring stick for Venables and his coaching staff to evaluate where this team is after one season in Norman.

Fiesta Bowl: College Football Playoff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gYAK_0i4EcB0f00
Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) chased by Texas Longhorns defensive lineman linebacker Ovie Oghoufo (18) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama vs. Ohio State

Two teams with the favorites to win the Heisman trophy meeting in the semifinal. Between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, this game would feature a ton of quarterback star power and two players projected to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

College Football Playoff National Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sj9iW_0i4EcB0f00
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to throw against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama vs. Georgia

The two best teams from last year are on a collision course again this year. The SEC has some new challengers stepping up to try and seize control, like Kentucky and Tennessee, but it’s hard to bet against Alabama and Georgia returning to the title game.

List

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing teams in Week 3 of college football

No matter which way you choose to look at it, the Oregon Ducks were impressive in Week 3 against the BYU Cougars. Hosting the No. 14 team in the nation is no easy task, and with loads of doubt surrounding them after the abysmal start to the season, the Ducks were able to get a key win on their schedule. More than that, they blew the Cougars out of the water, winning 41-20 in a game where the score could have been much more lopsided had the starting offense stayed in the game rather than being pulled in the middle of...
EUGENE, OR
