2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Othello (Othello, WA)

By Cindy Lee
 3 days ago
According to the State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Othello on Monday night.

The officials reported that 51-year-old Palemon Ambrocio Lauriano was driving a 2002 Hyundai Elantra and he failed to yield while approaching State Route 26 from a side road.

Ambrocio Lauriano struck a 68-year-old Warden resident Marcelo Pruneda who was traveling in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado after driving into the intersection.

Officials declared both drivers dead at the scene.

Officials reported that Pruneda was not following the safety protocols at the time of the crash.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the officials.

Trooper Collin Cumaravel along with the State Patrol is yet to confirm whether drugs, alcohol, or reckless driving was the factor involved in the fatal crash.

September 21, 2022

Source: KPQ

