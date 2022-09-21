ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

whbc.com

Canton, Many Cities Seeing More Automobile Thefts

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – It apparently started in Milwaukee Wisconsin and has spread to many major cities including Canton. Increasing thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars and SUVs. The vehicles are said to be easier to steal because their keys do not have computer...
kentwired.com

Students leave residence halls as awareness of mold grows

Kent State has begun moving residents out of dorms as the news of mold in residence halls breaks. Freshman journalism major Hevin Wilkey moved out of her dorm in Fletcher Hall on Sept. 19 after she saw what looked like mold on her vents. Since she moved in, Wilkey was...
Akron Leader Publications

Coventry-Akron JEDD expanded

COVENTRY — The renegotiation of the Coventry-Akron Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) agreement, along with the $1.6 million purchase of a 66-acre property from Interval Brotherhood Home (IBH), could lead to the creation of hundreds of jobs and hundreds of thousands in annual income tax revenue for the township, as well as the city, according to officials.
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
nypressnews.com

Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says

Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
Cleveland.com

Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
cleveland19.com

Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
cleveland19.com

Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
Akron Leader Publications

West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: Police reviewed video surveillance from a business in the 1900 block of West Market Street Sept. 10 to identify the person who used a sledgehammer to break the front window and enter at 3 a.m. and smash a jewelry case. On Sept. 11, police investigated the theft of...
