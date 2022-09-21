Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of OhioTravel MavenDalton, OH
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in OhioTravel MavenChippewa Lake, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Akron students, parents terrified after false threat at Garfield Community Learning Center
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, staff, and parents are terrified and on high alert after a string of fake threats. Schools in Cleveland and Akron were among those targeted. 19 News obtained a copy of a hoax 911 call made to Akron police claiming there was an active shooter at Garfield Community Learning Center on Friday.
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
Richfield Police respond to woman 'in crisis' on I-271 in Summit County
RICHFIELD, Ohio — A Richfield Police officer was injured Friday during a struggle with a woman who allegedly lit herself on fire. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After a Richfield police officer learned of...
whbc.com
Canton, Many Cities Seeing More Automobile Thefts
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – It apparently started in Milwaukee Wisconsin and has spread to many major cities including Canton. Increasing thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars and SUVs. The vehicles are said to be easier to steal because their keys do not have computer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
kentwired.com
Students leave residence halls as awareness of mold grows
Kent State has begun moving residents out of dorms as the news of mold in residence halls breaks. Freshman journalism major Hevin Wilkey moved out of her dorm in Fletcher Hall on Sept. 19 after she saw what looked like mold on her vents. Since she moved in, Wilkey was...
wksu.org
NEXUS windfall was less than expected for Northeast Ohio schools. A local auditor is fighting back
The NEXUS natural gas pipeline was completed in 2018 across parts of Northeast Ohio amid much controversy and environmental concerns. One of the main selling points was that it would generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for public entities near its path - primarily, school districts. But after years...
Akron Leader Publications
Coventry-Akron JEDD expanded
COVENTRY — The renegotiation of the Coventry-Akron Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) agreement, along with the $1.6 million purchase of a 66-acre property from Interval Brotherhood Home (IBH), could lead to the creation of hundreds of jobs and hundreds of thousands in annual income tax revenue for the township, as well as the city, according to officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why a helicopter is flying above Willowick
Residents of Willowick might be wondering why they are seeing a helicopter in the skies above their homes on Friday.
Police respond to 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police have responded across Northeast Ohio to two 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These incidents were two...
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says
Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
cleveland19.com
Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
YPD: Man offers hands to be cuffed before police search his car
Reports said a man pulled over by police Thursday offered his hands to be cuffed after they told him they were going to search his car.
cleveland19.com
Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
New Burlington store opening in Cleveland
Burlington Stores, Inc. will be opening its newest location in Cleveland next month.
Akron Leader Publications
West Side Neighborhood Watch
WEST AKRON: Police reviewed video surveillance from a business in the 1900 block of West Market Street Sept. 10 to identify the person who used a sledgehammer to break the front window and enter at 3 a.m. and smash a jewelry case. On Sept. 11, police investigated the theft of...
Comments / 0