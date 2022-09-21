ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slinger, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Orioles stay perfect against Owls

SLINGER — A rare thing occurred in Slinger Thursday night and Hartford girls’ volleyball coach Shannon Klink had to think hard of when the last time it happened. The Orioles had just completed a 25-18, 25-10, 19-25, 25-23 dual meet win over their archrivals the Owls to remain unbeaten in North Shore Conference play at 5-0 when she thought about it.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Arrowhead girls take Classic 8 Conference golf title

NORTH PRAIRIE — The message was simple. Don’t worry about your opponent. Focus on you — and only you. “We just needed to play well for us,” Arrowhead girls coach Ryan Andrews told his team before the Classic 8 Conference tournament Wednesday morning. “Don’t worry about what anyone else shoots.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ripplinger named Coach of the Week

The Green Bay Packers have announced that Taylor Ripplinger of West High School in West Bend, Wis., has been named the Packers High School Coach of the Week. The program is presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Ripplinger, in his first year as head coach of the Spartans, has his team...
Badger Herald

Football: Braelon Allen’s chances at a Heisman Trophy

In his senior year at Fond Du Lac High School, Braelon Allen became a sensation. Allen, a four-star linebacker committed to Wisconsin, had one of the most dominant seasons Wisconsin high school football had ever seen. In the seven games Fond Du Lac played that season, Allen made 44 tackles,...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Western Lakes celebrates seniors with convincing win

NEW BERLIN — Sept. 14 was a night to celebrate at the YMCA at Pabst Farms. The Western Lakes co-op girls swimming team not only honored six of its members on Senior Night, but continued to build a wave of momentum with a 128-23 Woodland Conference dual triumph over New Berlin West.
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
97X

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
wnanews.com

Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69

Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
CBS 58

Take to the lanes to bowl for a cure this Sunday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The village of Richfield in Washington County is hosting a fundraiser this weekend where folks can bowl to benefit a worthy cause. The first annual National Ataxia Foundation Bowl for a Cure is taking place this Sunday. We were joined Thursday, Sept. 22 by several special guests to discuss the importance of the fundraiser, as well as why it is so important to battle ataxia:
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert (Bob) H. Peot Sr.

Robert (Bob) H. Peot Sr., passed away on September 14, 2022, after a long illness. Robert was the former owner of Insulation Industries Inc. of Oconomowoc for many years. He was born April 30, 1943 in Milwaukee, but grew up in Langlade. Preceding him in death are his parents, Joe...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun

MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
Greater Milwaukee Today

LaVerne Lois Battenberg

LaVerne Lois Battenberg went to meet Jesus on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the age of 95. LaVerne was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1927, to Robert and Alice Tingley Phillips. She was the youngest child, and said she was spoiled by her siblings, Robert (Bud), Donald and Phyllis. She met the love of her life, Thomas (Gene) Battenberg, while attending Layton School of Art in Milwaukee. They married on August 26, 1949. LaVerne was an artist and fashion model and Gene was an industrial illustrator in their early years of marriage. They were best friends and always laughing together. In 1952 they moved to Oconomowoc and enjoyed the lake and a neighborhood full of friends. LaVerne left her house after 65 years and moved to Shorehaven in 2017.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fox Bros. buys 10th Piggly Wiggly

BEAVER DAM — Hartland-based Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly will be the new owners of Beaver Dam’s Piggly Wiggly store. It will be the 10th store, and third largest behind Oconomowoc and Slinger, in the Fox Bros. chain, according to David Dickelman, director of marketing and merchandising for Fox Bros.
WJFW-TV

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Saukville company a finalist in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

SAUKVILLE — One Ozaukee County company has made it onto the list of the top 100-plus companies making the coolest things in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — announced the finalists last Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry — which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin, according to the WMC press release.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Terrence W. ‘Terry’ Balsewicz

May 2, 1966 - Sept. 19, 2022. Terrence “Terry” W. Balsewicz, age 56, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen (Lynch) Balsewicz. He is survived by his two children, Ryan and Nicole Balsewicz, and his...
