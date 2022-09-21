Vernon Stabe, 93, of Hinton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Hinton, Iowa. Reverend Dr. Klaus Raab will officiate. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hinton. Visitation with the family present will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Hinton. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

HINTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO