Read full article on original website
Related
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, September 23
Cherokee County is the 4th northwest Iowa county to re-enact a burn ban. County Emergency Services say at the request of all fire chiefs, Cherokee County has been placed in a burn ban until further notice. Burn permits will not be issued at this time, but permits may be reconsidered...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Part of Augustana University’s vision for the future includes making bold transformations to its physical campus. On Thursday morning, the historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House will make its way to the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa, as part of Augustana’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 plan to evolve with the changing times.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants
We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?. Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.
Spencer Daily Reporter
Remembering Kyle, Pete and Steve
As Spencer students, alumni and the community gather Friday night for a football game against Denison-Schleswig to culminate homecoming week festivities, the evening will serve a much less celebratory tone for some Spencer grads.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLEM
Jaywalkathon a Success, Despite Fall-ish Weather
There were a few raindrops, but Gehlen Catholic students, their families, and school leaders carried out the annual Jaywalkathon today. Classes of students took turns walking the practice track. They raised funds to help with school expenses, and submitted prayer intentions during the walk.
nwestiowa.com
Western Christian sees growing enrollment
HULL—The number of wolves in Western Christian High School’s Wolfpack has grown to record figures in recent years. The Hull private school’s fall enrollment this academic year is 295 pupils, which is an increase of 30 students over the past two years. The school’s freshman class this...
kicdam.com
Spencer Highschool Crowns Homecoming King and Queen
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Wednesday night was Homecoming Coronation in Spencer. KICD Sports Director Steven Cutler was on hand to congratulate King Sam Feldman and Queen Ivy Hamilton. Spencer plays Denison Schlesweig for homecoming and Steven Cutler will bring you that game on Newsradio 102-5 and AM 1240 KICD.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change
The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
kscj.com
THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING
THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT AROUND 8:30 A.M.,...
KLEM
Joe Eickholt – Citizen of the Day
Joe Eickholt of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, September 23, 2022. Joe is a linemen with Mid American Energy. “Thanks for keeping the lights on in Le Mars.” He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man's dog is one of only 34 of its breed in America
Alex Johnson, talks about Frank, his Barbado da Terceira breed dog. Frank is one of about 34 of his breed in America and one of 200-300 worldwide. The Barbado da Terceira is a medium-sized herding dog that originated in Portugal.
KLEM
Don Trimble – Citizen of the Day
Don Trimble is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, September 22, 2022. Don is Le Mars Arts Center’s new director. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KELOLAND TV
What led Smith to challenge for governor?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers. When did you make the decision...
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
KLEM
Vernon Stabe
Vernon Stabe, 93, of Hinton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Hinton, Iowa. Reverend Dr. Klaus Raab will officiate. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hinton. Visitation with the family present will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Hinton. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Massive Fish Kill Costs Iowa Farmer over $30 Thousand
After over a year, an Iowa dairy farmer has been fined after a manure spill caused a massive fish kill. On April 14th, 2021, Bernard Bakker contacted his local DNR Field Office to report a spill on his dairy operation. Bakker owns and operates Rock Bottom Dairy in Rock Rapids, Iowa where he raises around 3,600 head of cattle.
leadercourier-times.com
NORTH SIOUX CITY
Everywhere one looks in North Sioux City, there’s construction, a sure sign of a growing community. Currently on the south western edge of the city, Stockwell Engineering is monitoring the construction of the Sioux Point Road realignment project. Right now, RP Constructors is the general contractor for the new road. The last two week report by Dane Ekdom of Stockwell Engineering reported that…
Sioux City Journal
Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice
SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
Comments / 0