Greater Milwaukee Today
Orioles stay perfect against Owls
SLINGER — A rare thing occurred in Slinger Thursday night and Hartford girls’ volleyball coach Shannon Klink had to think hard of when the last time it happened. The Orioles had just completed a 25-18, 25-10, 19-25, 25-23 dual meet win over their archrivals the Owls to remain unbeaten in North Shore Conference play at 5-0 when she thought about it.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Slinger takes thriller over Hartford
SLINGER — In the end, the low-level fog just enhanced the already full throttle back-and-forth atmosphere of Slinger’s 3-1 North Shore Conference boys’ soccer victory over archrival Hartford Tuesday night. “Definitely, it really made the game look cool,” said Owls’ junior Ian Wiese, who had a goal...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Homestead boys soccer putting pieces in place
MEQUON — At the west end of the Homestead soccer field, banners featuring the team’s seniors have been posted featuring the players’ names and photos as a way to honor the group in their final season with the program. Tony Navarre sees more than just the names...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Arrowhead girls take Classic 8 Conference golf title
NORTH PRAIRIE — The message was simple. Don’t worry about your opponent. Focus on you — and only you. “We just needed to play well for us,” Arrowhead girls coach Ryan Andrews told his team before the Classic 8 Conference tournament Wednesday morning. “Don’t worry about what anyone else shoots.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ripplinger named Coach of the Week
The Green Bay Packers have announced that Taylor Ripplinger of West High School in West Bend, Wis., has been named the Packers High School Coach of the Week. The program is presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Ripplinger, in his first year as head coach of the Spartans, has his team...
Badger Herald
Football: Braelon Allen’s chances at a Heisman Trophy
In his senior year at Fond Du Lac High School, Braelon Allen became a sensation. Allen, a four-star linebacker committed to Wisconsin, had one of the most dominant seasons Wisconsin high school football had ever seen. In the seven games Fond Du Lac played that season, Allen made 44 tackles,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Western Lakes celebrates seniors with convincing win
NEW BERLIN — Sept. 14 was a night to celebrate at the YMCA at Pabst Farms. The Western Lakes co-op girls swimming team not only honored six of its members on Senior Night, but continued to build a wave of momentum with a 128-23 Woodland Conference dual triumph over New Berlin West.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Florine B. ‘Flory’ Schreibel (nee Poppie)
Florine B. ‘Flory’ Schreibel (nee Poppie) Florine B. “Flory” Schreibel (nee Poppie) of Pewaukee passed away on September 19, 2022 at the age of 83 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Thomas (Tom) E. Schreibel for 60 years. Beloved mom of Lynne Ann Schreibel (Mark...
Greater Milwaukee Today
LaVerne Lois Battenberg
LaVerne Lois Battenberg went to meet Jesus on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the age of 95. LaVerne was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1927, to Robert and Alice Tingley Phillips. She was the youngest child, and said she was spoiled by her siblings, Robert (Bud), Donald and Phyllis. She met the love of her life, Thomas (Gene) Battenberg, while attending Layton School of Art in Milwaukee. They married on August 26, 1949. LaVerne was an artist and fashion model and Gene was an industrial illustrator in their early years of marriage. They were best friends and always laughing together. In 1952 they moved to Oconomowoc and enjoyed the lake and a neighborhood full of friends. LaVerne left her house after 65 years and moved to Shorehaven in 2017.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Richard Ferdinand Erdmann
Richard Ferdinand Erdmann, age 92, was born into eternal life on September 7, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Cherished husband of Lois (nee Dziadosz), the love of his life. Beloved father of Kenneth (Alyse) Erdmann, Robert (Jennifer) Erdmann, Peter (Renee) Erdmann, Ann (Michael) Gapinski, John (Colleen) Erdmann, Barbara (Carl) Guse, Thomas (Tammy) Erdmann, Jerome (Lori) Erdmann, Mary (Michael) Mutza and “adopted” son Robin (Celinda) Newton. Loving grandfather of Timothy Erdmann, Sarah (Eric) Will, Peter Erdmann, Gretchen (Ives) Hermans, Jacob Erdmann, Emily (Matthew) Martin, Molly (Karl) Thompson, Kevin Erdmann, James (Uma) Gapinski, Amanda (Brandon) Combs, John (Michelle) Gapinski, Rachel (Alex) del Valle, Steven Gapinski, Jennifer (Thomas) Hagie, Christine (Adam) Andrus, Elizabeth (Andrew) Steuber, Rochelle (Jason) Connor, Paul (Michelle) Coates, Victoria Erdmann, Izabel Erdmann, Markus (Melissa) Erdmann, Andrew (Jaclyn) Erdmann, Nicole (Lukas) Kostrewa, Mark (Meredith) Mutza, Morgan (Isaac) Buttke and Max (Madeline) Mutza. Richard was also blessed with 36 great-grandchildren (and counting).
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
CBS 58
Take to the lanes to bowl for a cure this Sunday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The village of Richfield in Washington County is hosting a fundraiser this weekend where folks can bowl to benefit a worthy cause. The first annual National Ataxia Foundation Bowl for a Cure is taking place this Sunday. We were joined Thursday, Sept. 22 by several special guests to discuss the importance of the fundraiser, as well as why it is so important to battle ataxia:
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny, windy Thursday with highs near 60
Temperatures will hold steady in the 70s most of the day under partly cloudy skies. There is only a slight chance of a shower ahead of this evening's arriving cold front.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Terrence W. ‘Terry’ Balsewicz
May 2, 1966 - Sept. 19, 2022. Terrence “Terry” W. Balsewicz, age 56, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen (Lynch) Balsewicz. He is survived by his two children, Ryan and Nicole Balsewicz, and his...
8 best places to see fall foliage in Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wisconsin is home to over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails, providing opportunities to view fall foliage across the state.
Milwaukee Brewers fans honor retired K-9 battling terminal illness
Thousands of fans and the Milwaukee Brewers honored the retired St. Francis Police K-9 named Bane during the national anthem before Wednesday's home game.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dennis Ronald Kohlmeier
May 17, 1945 - Sept. 13, 2022. Dennis Ronald Kohlmeier, age 77, passed away on September 13, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born on May 17, 1945, in Milwaukee to Herbert and Mildred (nee Reif) Kohlmeier. Dennis married his love, Bonnie L. Hoffman, on June 21, 1969. They moved to West Bend in 1977.
Greater Milwaukee Today
David Alan Schmidt
David Alan Schmidt passed away September 16, 2022, surrounded by family that loved him dearly after a lifelong battle with myotonic dystrophy. One of three children, David was born August 18, 1971, in West Bend to the late Gerald and Diane (nee Johann) Schmidt. David graduated from West Bend West High School in 1990. While attending high school, David took pride in managing the West Bend West High School football team. He attended Marian College for culinary arts. He was employed for many years at Ponderosa, Applebee’s, and Charcoal Grill. David’s limitations in life never discouraged him from living his life to the fullest. To have known him is to have loved him.
Greater Milwaukee Today
5-6-7-8 Dance Studio owner celebrates 20 years of teaching in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio has been teaching the youth of Oconomowoc how to dance for 20 seasons. 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio offers several different types of dance classes for ages three to 18. From a very young age, 5-6-7-8 owner Michelle Heimerl knew that dance was her destiny. “It...
