The Longhorns had 580 all-purpose yards in Friday night’s 76–13 victory over Abilene's Texas Leadership Charter Academy Eagles (TLCAE). Lockney dominated both sides of the ball in their recent contest. Xavier Jimenez rushed for 159 yards, while Jonathan Lara, Chris Isaguirre, Creek Evans and Ian Rodriguez all rushed for more than 50 yards against the Eagles. Dyllan Thiebaud threw for 120 yards. …

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO