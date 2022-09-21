Read full article on original website
hesperianbeacononline.com
Longhorns dominate game against TLCA Eagles for season's 1st win
The Longhorns had 580 all-purpose yards in Friday night’s 76–13 victory over Abilene's Texas Leadership Charter Academy Eagles (TLCAE). Lockney dominated both sides of the ball in their recent contest. Xavier Jimenez rushed for 159 yards, while Jonathan Lara, Chris Isaguirre, Creek Evans and Ian Rodriguez all rushed for more than 50 yards against the Eagles. Dyllan Thiebaud threw for 120 yards. …
KCBD
Endzone scores and highlights Thursday, Sept. 222
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
Lubbock business shares parking frustration ahead of Texas Tech game day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders play a sold out game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday which means up to 60,000 fans will soon be scrambling to find a perfect parking spot. Several fans have previously returned from the game to find their car has been towed after parking in the parking lots of […]
KCBD
After nearly losing leg, Plainview senior makes full recovery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taylee Watson was a senior at Plainview High School in 2021, when a frightening incident with a show steer nearly ended her stock show career and much more. Now, she is thankful for a full recovery after treatment at University Medical Center and love from a...
KCBD
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
everythinglubbock.com
Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
KCBD
1 injured in crash on Marsha Sharp near Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide Road. LPD confirms that a black SUV and Truck are involved with one person sustaining minor injuries. Traffic has been reduced down to two lanes due to emergency responders working at the scene of the crash.
KCBD
The first cold front of Fall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the first day of Fall. Right on schedule, the arrival of the first of two cold fronts which have been in our forecast. This front doesn’t bring much of a change. There is, however, the second cold front on the way. A few...
A special homecoming tradition lives on at Coronado High School
LUBBOCK, Texas — A homecoming proposal for the special needs students at Coronado High School happened on Thursday from the Football team, Pom Squad and Cheerleaders. This tradition started nine years ago by a former Mustang Football player named Noah Sifrit. “We were out to dinner one night, we asked him who you’re gonna ask […]
LP&L outage map – 2,000 out was false alarm
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said it was a false alarm when the outage map on its website said more than 2,000 homes or businesses lost power Friday morning. A spokesman for LP&L said there was work behind the scenes that triggered the public map to indicate an outage when in fact no […]
KCBD
Lubbock police responding to 3 vehicle crash at 74th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of 75th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as emergency...
everythinglubbock.com
Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
Burglar shot by owner, Central Lubbock Wednesday night deadly shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday night, Joe Anthony Flores, 27, was shot and killed, according to Lubbock Police, after attempting to burglarize a building in the 1500 block of 50th Street. When the building owner approached Flores, the two got into a fight and the owner shot Flores. Officers were called to the scene around […]
Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock
Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
‘We have to keep looking forward,’ Cotton farmers across Texas facing tremendous loss
LUBBOCK, Texas – This year’s drought has proven to be extremely challenging for cotton farmers in Texas. Multiple farm reports saying this harvest has been one of the worst, costing the state up to $2 billion. Lubbock crop insurance agent Joey Brown insures around 100 farmers across the panhandle. He said that in Texas this […]
everythinglubbock.com
One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again
Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
