ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floydada, TX

Comments / 0

Related
hesperianbeacononline.com

Longhorns dominate game against TLCA Eagles for season's 1st win

The Longhorns had 580 all-purpose yards in Friday night’s 76–13 victory over Abilene's Texas Leadership Charter Academy Eagles (TLCAE). Lockney dominated both sides of the ball in their recent contest. Xavier Jimenez rushed for 159 yards, while Jonathan Lara, Chris Isaguirre, Creek Evans and Ian Rodriguez all rushed for more than 50 yards against the Eagles. Dyllan Thiebaud threw for 120 yards. …
SAN ANGELO, TX
KCBD

After nearly losing leg, Plainview senior makes full recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taylee Watson was a senior at Plainview High School in 2021, when a frightening incident with a show steer nearly ended her stock show career and much more. Now, she is thankful for a full recovery after treatment at University Medical Center and love from a...
PLAINVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Floydada, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
New Home, TX
Local
Texas Football
KCBD

CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
ABILENE, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?

Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in crash on Marsha Sharp near Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide Road. LPD confirms that a black SUV and Truck are involved with one person sustaining minor injuries. Traffic has been reduced down to two lanes due to emergency responders working at the scene of the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
KCBD

The first cold front of Fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the first day of Fall. Right on schedule, the arrival of the first of two cold fronts which have been in our forecast. This front doesn’t bring much of a change. There is, however, the second cold front on the way. A few...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock police responding to 3 vehicle crash at 74th and Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of 75th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as emergency...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
everythinglubbock.com

Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out

Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
102.5 KISS FM

Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock

Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again

Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy