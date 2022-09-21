Read full article on original website
Texas town installs American flag nearly 200 feet in the air to show its patriotism
A North Texas town recently installed a 50 x 80-foot flagpole to fly the American flag as high as possible. Mayor Kevin Fowler of Rockwall, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas and Fort Worth metro areas, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, to talk about the idea and how the symbol of patriotism arrived in town.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like every state, Texas has a set schedule for when it distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the state's Health and Human...
amtrib.com
Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history
Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
Texas grape growers believe herbicide is killing their vineyards
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas grape growers believe herbicide carried through the air from nearby cotton farms is killing their crops. "Look at these next plants. You know how dead that is?" It's just one more dead viognier vine for grape grower Cliff Bingham, the owner of Bingham Family Vineyards.
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
KXAN
Tropical Storm Ian forms, eyes Florida landfall
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As an unexpectedly quiet 2022 Atlantic hurricane season finally gathers steam, we are expecting the first hurricane strike of the season on the U.S. mainland next week. Late Friday night Tropical Depression #9 developed into Tropical Storm Ian. It is heading toward an area of very...
Two Texas Girls Plot To Murder Their Families and Run Away
A few weeks ago, a Parker county girl had connected with another girl from Lufkin. The two girls exchanged conversations and soon, they began making plans for a future event. The two girls began to formulate a deadly plan. The two created a plan to kill their families and pets, then run away. According to investigators, the Parker County girl planned to shoot her family and pets, then drive to Lufkin, pick up her friend, and take off to Georgia.
Gov. Abbott gives reason for bussing migrants out of state
Gov. Greg Abbott stopped in Alice on Tuesday to speak to the Jim Wells County Republican Party. Abbott spoke on a few topics such as police, business and immigration.
Click2Houston.com
EPA may try to block what could be the first seawater desalination plant built in Texas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas regulators issued an environmental permit Thursday for the Port of Corpus Christi to build what could become the state’s first seawater desalination plant — but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may refuse to accept it.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
State Lawmakers to Discuss Texas Teachers Leaving Profession in Droves
There is a hearing scheduled at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Tuesday to “evaluate the impact of the pandemic on the state’s teacher workforce.”. Nearly 43,000 Texas teachers have left the profession within the last year, according to the Texas-American Federation of Teachers (Texas-AFT). That amounts to approximately 13% of the 320,000 teachers that Texas public schools employ, according to figures provided by the Texas Education Agency.
Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?
Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening
"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here."
Justice foundation gets $20M grant to continue Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides legal information and representation to Texans so they can maintain or obtain housing, according to a press release about the grant. TDHCA awarded the additional grant to support a second year of the program's legal services through August 31, 2024
(PICS) This Texas Cemetery Is Considered The Most Beautiful Yet Most Haunted! Some Have Said To Have Had An Encounter With Jesus
You all seem to be loving anything and everything creepy these days, so I decided to share with you the most beautiful cemetery in Texas, that is also considered the most haunted. Oakwood Cemetery is located in Huntsville, Texas. It is part of the Texas Historical Commission. Oakwood Cemetery is...
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies did at least 2 in Central Texas
A Kansas man who admitted running an illegal autopsy scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud.
Some Texans Could Be Getting Checks In The Mail Soon
Residents with unclaimed money could be getting it without filing a claim.
