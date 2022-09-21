Read full article on original website
Related
‘Andor’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘Andor’ Will There Be on Disney+?
Andor is out in the universe, and Star Wars will never be the same again. The latest Disney+ live-action Star Wars show is a gritty, relentless look at the tyranny of the Empire and the resolve of those who stand up and fight for freedom by any means necessary. Set five years before the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Andor is the first time fans really get to see just how oppressive that Imperial reign really was. They also get to see Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey from scrappy revolutionary to a full-blown Rebel spy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans rejoice as ‘Andor’ fixes the biggest problem with ‘Star Wars’
The super-sized three-part premiere of Andor just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and Star Wars fans are on cloud (city) nine. It’s no secret that much of the Mouse House era of the saga has disappointed the not-so-faithful fandom. Sure, The Mandalorian was a big W, but the goofier elements of the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi have dragged down the quality in the eyes of many.
ComicBook
Andor Star Diego Luna Celebrates His Return To Star Wars: "Thank You All for the Amazing Ride"
This week saw the long-awaited debut of Star Wars: Andor on Disney+ and fans of the franchise are excited to see Diego Luna back as Cassian Andor for the first time since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit theatres. Currently, the prequel series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critics score and an 81% audience score. ComicBook.com's Parick Cavanaugh gave the new show a 4 out of 5 and called it "refreshing, unexpected, and gripping." Yesterday, Luna took to social media to celebrate his return to Star Wars.
‘Andor’: The ISB in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe Explained
'Andor' creator Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna elaborate on the ISB who make their return appearance to 'Star Wars' in the Disney+ series.
RELATED PEOPLE
Polygon
Andor’s first three episodes solve Star Wars’ villain problem
In the run-up to Andor, the team behind the new Disney Plus series has hit one point particularly hard: This isn’t more of the Star Wars space opera. Instead, the show is the nitty gritty of a galaxy far, far away. In a world ravaged by the Force and...
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Amazon Series Casts Parker Posey, Wagner Moura (EXCLUSIVE)
Parker Posey and Wagner Moura have joined the upcoming “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” series at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively. The duo joins previously announced series leads Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, as well as Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano. Posey and Moura will appear in recurring roles. Details around their characters are being kept under wraps. Posey was most recently seen in the AMC anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead” as well as the critically-acclaimed HBO Max limited series “The Staircase.” Her other TV credits include the Netflix reboot of “Lost in Space” as well...
digitalspy.com
New Star Wars movie might not arrive until 2025
It looks like we may not see Star Wars on the big screen for another few years yet. Disney has confirmed its release calendar for the next few years, which reveals the next title from a galaxy far, far away comes out in 2025 – namely December 19. Another Star Wars movie is also dated for December 17, 2027.
Upcoming DC TV Shows: Full List Of Series Coming Up In 2022 And Beyond
Hopefully comic book fans have enough time to keep up with these upcoming DC TV shows.
AdWeek
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Star Wars: Andor' Already Has A Higher Critical Score Than 'Rogue One’
A very happy Star Wars: Andor day to all those who celebrate. At long last, the first three episodes of the latest Star Wars Disney+ series are here - the show follows Cassian Andor’s exploits as he “embarks on a path to turn him into a rebel hero”. Yes, we might all know where his journey ends, but that doesn’t make the route to get there any less interesting.
You Can Make Blue Noodles Like The Ones Seen In The New Star Wars Series ‘Andor’
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. “Andor,” the newest Star Wars series to stream on Disney+, premiered with the first...
Where to Watch Prequel Series ‘Andor’ and Catch Up on the Entire ‘Star Wars’ Universe Online
The Star Wars saga continues in Andor, the newest original series that expands on the sci-fi franchise’s universe. Out today on Disney+, the series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a reprisal of his role in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Already renewed for a second season, the Disney+ show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and explores Cassian’s path to becoming a Rebel Alliance hero. Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw and Kyle Soller also star.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Star Fiona Shaw Enjoys Her "Reckoning" Line, Too'Andor' Star...
‘Andor’ Cast: Why Luthen Rael Actor Stellan Skarsgård Looks So Familiar
Stellan Skarsgård portrays Luthen Rael in 'Andor,' but who is the character and where have viewers seen the actor who plays him?
‘Andor’: Why Knowing Cassian’s ‘Rogue One’ Fate Won’t Ruin New ‘Star Wars’ Show
'Andor' is a prequel to 'Rogue One,' but Diego Luna and creator Tony Gilroy promise that even though you know what happens to Cassian, there are still surprises.
How ‘Andor’ Star Diego Luna Responds to the ‘Huge Expectation’ of the ‘Star Wars’ Fandom
Diego Luna has no problem dealing with the massive expectations of 'Star Wars' fans for 'Andor'
CNET
'Andor' Episodes 1, 2 and 3 Recap: Rebel Dawn of a Star Wars Hero
Star Wars series Andor came to Disney Plus on Wednesday, with the first three episodes landing together to give us a feature-length opening. The series is set five years before spinoff movie Rogue One, which took place directly before the events of original Star Wars film A New Hope. It...
‘Andor’ Episode 2: 5 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Here are 5 easter eggs you may have missed in 'Andor' episode 2
Comments / 0