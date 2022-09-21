ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Nurses union says there are enough workers, not enough accountability in nursing homes

In the spring of 2022, a 2021 law setting minimum staffing standards in nursing homes went into effect, but nurses say most of the facilities haven't followed through. In August, the New York State Department of Health proposed regulations to the law in an effort to take better control when assessing penalties to those facilities in question. They say a regulation has been amended to remove the current minimum $300 per day penalty, instead giving the state more discretion when holding nursing homes accountable. The period for public comment on that regulation ends on September 26th.
LOCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Pittsford community reacts to news about Pontillo's employee

Village of Pittsford — The pizza shop was forced to close after the inspection report said an employee overdosed. A community member learned of this incident today and said he's shocked but not surprised. Pontillo's Pizzeria on State St. sits dark, the restaurant empty, forced to close following a...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Veterans Day#Gun Laws#Politics Federal#Legislature
13 WHAM

Upcoming ramp closure at exit 11 along I-390 southbound

Rochester, N.Y. — The New York DOT says to prepare for upcoming closures at ramps at Exit 11 along Interstate 390 to accommodate a pavement rehabilitation project. Starting the morning of September 23, the on-ramp connecting State Route 251 to I-390 southbound traffic will close and is anticipated to reopen by 7:00 p.m.
TRAFFIC
13 WHAM

Fall is here and so is it's weather

Fall weather has arrived for real in Rochester and Western New York today! The reason we change seasons is due to the way we move around the sun. There are two times each year we have equal day and night at the equator. Tonight is one of those nights!. Following...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy