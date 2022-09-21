Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Nurses union says there are enough workers, not enough accountability in nursing homes
In the spring of 2022, a 2021 law setting minimum staffing standards in nursing homes went into effect, but nurses say most of the facilities haven't followed through. In August, the New York State Department of Health proposed regulations to the law in an effort to take better control when assessing penalties to those facilities in question. They say a regulation has been amended to remove the current minimum $300 per day penalty, instead giving the state more discretion when holding nursing homes accountable. The period for public comment on that regulation ends on September 26th.
13 WHAM
Mental health investment needed as experts recommend anxiety screenings
New York State (WRGB) — This week, a United States task force of medical experts recommended anxiety screenings for adults younger than the age of 65. It's the first time this advice has been given to help guide doctors' decisions. This recommendation follows the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
13 WHAM
Pittsford community reacts to news about Pontillo's employee
Village of Pittsford — The pizza shop was forced to close after the inspection report said an employee overdosed. A community member learned of this incident today and said he's shocked but not surprised. Pontillo's Pizzeria on State St. sits dark, the restaurant empty, forced to close following a...
13 WHAM
New York's household debt sets new record high, according to state comptroller
New York State (WRGB) — New Yorkers have reached a new high when it comes to debt. At the end of 2021, the state’s average household debt has climbed to $53,830, totaling $870 billion, which is the fourth highest in the nation, according to a new report released from NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
13 WHAM
First six weeks of school completed and Texas schools still searching for enough teachers
Six weeks into the new school year and public schools across Texas are still struggling to have a teacher for every classroom. On Friday, school administrators shared what they're doing to recruit teachers while admitting teaching is not as attractive a career as it used to be. Education advocates tell...
13 WHAM
Upcoming ramp closure at exit 11 along I-390 southbound
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York DOT says to prepare for upcoming closures at ramps at Exit 11 along Interstate 390 to accommodate a pavement rehabilitation project. Starting the morning of September 23, the on-ramp connecting State Route 251 to I-390 southbound traffic will close and is anticipated to reopen by 7:00 p.m.
13 WHAM
Fall is here and so is it's weather
Fall weather has arrived for real in Rochester and Western New York today! The reason we change seasons is due to the way we move around the sun. There are two times each year we have equal day and night at the equator. Tonight is one of those nights!. Following...
