ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
hesperianbeacononline.com

Floydada suffers loss against New Home

The Floydada Whirlwinds came to play last week against a big, athletic New Home team. Despite the 28-14 loss—its first of the season—Floydada proved its three wins on the season are no fluke. The Leopards came out throwing. On their opening drive, six of the seven plays were passes. A 14-yard completion capped off the drive, giving New Home a 7-0 lead with 8:59 in the first quarter. Saul Reyes…
FLOYDADA, TX
247Sports

Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Education
Local
Texas Football
San Angelo, TX
Education
Austin, TX
Sports
Abilene, TX
Football
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Education
City
Lockney, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
University Daily

Tech's Raider Alley experience turning up

Raider Alley is a tailgate and concert experience organized by Texas Tech Athletics and has become one of the school’s most popular gameday traditions. Robert Giovannetti is the senior associate athletics director for external operations and has been involved with Raider Alley since its move to the green space near the Engineering Key in 2019.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

After nearly losing leg, Plainview senior makes full recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taylee Watson was a senior at Plainview High School in 2021, when a frightening incident with a show steer nearly ended her stock show career and much more. Now, she is thankful for a full recovery after treatment at University Medical Center and love from a...
PLAINVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorns#The Eagles#American Football#Tlca Eagles
Talk 1340

Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22

Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
Talk 1340

Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again

Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
San Angelo LIVE!

Oversized Load Takes Down Power Lines at Houston Harte Underpass

SAN ANGELO – A power line was taken out on Tuesday morning in San Angelo after it was hit by an oversize load.  According to reporters on scene, on Sep. 20, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Houston Harte and Arden Rd. for the report of a minor crash. When they arrived, the crew discovered a Semi pulling a large tank had snagged the utility lines.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Convicted Cattle Rustler Loses in Court Today!

Today on LIVE! - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in town and spurs a discussion between LIVE!'s Joe Hyde and Yantis Green. Also, convicted cattle rustler Dusty Thompson loses in civil court today, two Concho Valley teams deal with social media threats, they found the 97-year-old's bicycle last night, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in San Angelo, and the Lake View Chiefs travel to Levelland to take on the Lobos.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Talk 1340

9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out

Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
everythinglubbock.com

Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy