Scores: Texas High School Football Week 5
SAN ANGELO, TX — This is week 5 of Texas High School Football. San Angelo Central hosts the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs while Lake View travels to Levelland. See all of the scores here.
Floydada suffers loss against New Home
The Floydada Whirlwinds came to play last week against a big, athletic New Home team. Despite the 28-14 loss—its first of the season—Floydada proved its three wins on the season are no fluke. The Leopards came out throwing. On their opening drive, six of the seven plays were passes. A 14-yard completion capped off the drive, giving New Home a 7-0 lead with 8:59 in the first quarter. Saul Reyes…
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
Endzone scores and highlights Thursday, Sept. 222
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
Elite Longhorns WR Target Jalen Hale Announces College Choice
A major longhorns receiver target announced his decision on Wednesday
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
Tech's Raider Alley experience turning up
Raider Alley is a tailgate and concert experience organized by Texas Tech Athletics and has become one of the school’s most popular gameday traditions. Robert Giovannetti is the senior associate athletics director for external operations and has been involved with Raider Alley since its move to the green space near the Engineering Key in 2019.
After nearly losing leg, Plainview senior makes full recovery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taylee Watson was a senior at Plainview High School in 2021, when a frightening incident with a show steer nearly ended her stock show career and much more. Now, she is thankful for a full recovery after treatment at University Medical Center and love from a...
Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22
Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again
Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
UT’s new band for those who don’t want to play ‘Eyes of Texas’ on hold
Originally planned to start this fall, the band was to be created for those in the Longhorn Band who objected to playing the alma mater at sporting events due to the song's racial history and origins at minstrel shows.
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures.
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
Oversized Load Takes Down Power Lines at Houston Harte Underpass
SAN ANGELO – A power line was taken out on Tuesday morning in San Angelo after it was hit by an oversize load. According to reporters on scene, on Sep. 20, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Houston Harte and Arden Rd. for the report of a minor crash. When they arrived, the crew discovered a Semi pulling a large tank had snagged the utility lines.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
DAILY LIVE! | Convicted Cattle Rustler Loses in Court Today!
Today on LIVE! - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in town and spurs a discussion between LIVE!'s Joe Hyde and Yantis Green. Also, convicted cattle rustler Dusty Thompson loses in civil court today, two Concho Valley teams deal with social media threats, they found the 97-year-old's bicycle last night, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in San Angelo, and the Lake View Chiefs travel to Levelland to take on the Lobos.
GALLERY: Original location of El Fenix in Abilene to be demolished
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The original location of El Fenix restaurant in Abilene will be demolished soon. Construction crews are set to begin levelling the building at the corner Treadaway Blvd and N Washington Street sometime next week. Owners say that the building is full of asbestos and in disrepair, so the City of Abilene […]
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
UPDATE: Fatal Colorado City Mack truck crash victim identified as Abilene man
COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In an update from the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS), an Abilene man was identified as the person who was killed in a fiery Mack truck wreck Tuesday morning, hauling hazardous materials. According to a Facebook post by Colorado City Record, it was a Baird man who passed […]
