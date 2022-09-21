Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Apple Watch Ultra review
The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright, large screen, a new customizable physical button for making running workouts easier to start or end, and a longer battery life. A clear attempt to take on the likes of Garmin and Polar, Apple has stuck a lot of useful tech and genuinely helpful features that will be of real use in an emergency - for the intermediate fitness enthusiast, or someone that can afford a slightly better Apple Watch, this is an easy buy. The battery life improvements are welcomed, but are nowhere near long enough to stop the 'range anxiety' of using an Apple Watch - the question of when to charge (made harder as the overnight health tracking gets better, so the nightstand is no longer an option) remains, and there's an odd lack of on-device mapping for when you're out on a hike or run. That aside, the Watch Ultra is arguably the best smartwatch around at the moment, fusing functionality, safety and second-screen smarts in a way that most Apple users will really enjoy.
CNBC
Apple Watch Ultra is worth $799 for serious athletes, but an unnecessary splurge for the rest of us
The Apple Watch Ultra is made out of titanium, costs $799 and is built for extreme athletes, with twice the water resistance of the previous models. In an update coming later this year, the Ultra will have up to 60 hours of battery life when low-power mode is activated, or 36 hours of normal usage.
The New Apple Watch Series 8 Comes With a New Design and Improved Specs
It’s one of the most anticipated announcements of the Apple Event, and it’s finally here: the Apple Watch Series 8. It comes with much of what fans expect from the Apple Watch (why fix what isn’t broken, right?) but with a few upgrades like a slightly larger screen and several different colors: Midnight, Starlight, Product Red and Silver. Of course, the Apple Watch is constantly competing against some of the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers out there, so even though you’ll pay a good amount for it, you get everything in one gadget. There are also improvements to the Apple Watch...
Amazon updates Fire HD 8 tablets with faster hexa-core processor and longer battery life
In brief: Amazon has announced updated versions of its Fire 8 tablets across a variety of price points. The standard Fire HD 8 now features an 8-inch IPS touchscreen display (1,280 x 800 resolution, 189 PPI) made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. According to Amazon, the tablet is twice as durable as the iPad mini in tumble tests.
AOL Corp
Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!
If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
Best Alexa devices 2022
If you're looking for the ultimate guide of the best products for Amazon Alexa, then look no further. We've compiled our favorite gadgets that either have Alexa built in or are compatible with Amazon's smart voice assistant. These gadgets are sure to fit perfectly in your home.
reviewed.com
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) vs Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s been years since we’ve seen updates to either the AirPods Pro or the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds—two of our favorite active noise canceling earbuds. Then they both were officially announced on the same day, mere hours apart. And what a day it was.
Apple Insider
DJI releases Osmo Mobile 6 for video stabilization on smartphones
On Thursday, DJI announced DJI Osmo Mobile 6, a handheld stabilizer that works for smartphones and works in tandem with the iPhone 14's Action Mode. The iPhone 14 lineup received Action Mode, a software feature that stabilizes videos, but sometimes hardware such as the Osmo Mobile 6 is better for specific uses. Osmo Mobile 6 features 3-axis stabilization, a new Quick Launch feature, and ActiveTrack 5.0.
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 fitness tracker review
The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 could be a match made in wearable heaven if you’re looking for a budget fitness tracker
ZDNet
AGM Glory G1S review: Superhero powers in a rugged smartphone
Earlier this summer, my ZDNET colleague, Jack Wallen, posted his impressions of the AGM Glory G1S rugged smartphone. I'm following that up with this formal review. I spent a month using the G1S in the water, on the beach, in the wilderness, and in other environments where this mid-range phone was destined for.
pocketnow.com
These are the Best Cases for AirPods Pro 2nd Generation
The new Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation was unveiled at the Apple Far Out event, earlier in September. The new AirPods Pro feature the same external design as the last generation. Still, they have entirely new audio drivers, much-improved noise cancellation and transparency features, and other more advanced features to find them more easily.
ZDNet
Do you WFH? IOGEAR's laptop accessories are on sale at Amazon
Our work lives are now in a constant state of evolution -- or struggle, depending on the company and employee's perspective. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to work from home without warning, with businesses and workers alike hastily setting up temporary offices at home, in a spare room, garden shed, or the corner of the kitchen -- but as time passed, we began to see the true impact of this enforced new way of life.
ZDNet
IOGEAR launches sale on work from home tech, accessories
Our work lives are now in a constant state of evolution -- or struggle, depending on the company and employee's perspective. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to work from home without warning, with businesses and workers alike hastily setting up temporary offices at home, in a spare room, garden shed, or the corner of the kitchen -- but as time passed, we began to see the true impact of this enforced new way of life.
ZDNet
Pick up an Insta360 ONE RS, X2 live action camera in end-of-season sale
When you're on the hunt for a live-action camera, GoPro's are far from your only option. Insta360's live-action camera range has risen in popularity in recent years, and as the company launches its end-of-season sale, the ONE X2 and ONE RS are available for a discount. The standalone Insta360 ONE...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra is impressive, but can't replace my dive watch just yet
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The newly-introduced Apple Watch Ultra is packed full of impressive specs. It can operate at extreme temperatures, is made of lightweight yet durable titanium, and has the longest lasting battery life of any Apple Watch by far.
RS Recommends: The All-New Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Are Now Available on Amazon
Apple’s September event brought a lot of buzzy product announcements, but one of the best ones by far was the release of the long-awaited AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). Available to order now, these new earbuds make a great gift to yourself for the upcoming holiday season. Buy: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $239.99 Compared to the first generation of AirPods Pro, the latest model features the new H2 performance chip for better noise cancellation and more immersive audio. In fact, the new buds are set to cancel double the ambient noise. The transparency mode is now adaptive too, meaning your buds...
This iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test has me worried
The iPhone 14 series is out, featuring the four models Apple fans have been expecting. The Plus won’t be available in stores for another few weeks, but the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are already in use worldwide. That means we’ve already learned a lot of iPhone 14 secrets from the various hands-on and review experiences out there. So it’s time to check out a “standard” iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test to see how durable the new generation is.
Power through to the weekend with headphone and charger deals from Anker and Soundcore
When the world gets to be a bit too much, when you just need to knuckle down and focus, there is no better tool than a pair of ANC earbuds or headphones. While Sony and Bose are the gold standard, they're both also well over $250, too expensive for many of us to even consider. True, there's no shortage of excellent budget-friendly earbuds, but each still has compromises it must make to reach those affordable prices, especially when it comes to noise-canceling.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
The LG C2 4K Smart TV is the best of the best and Walmart has it for $200 off right now
When it comes to picture quality, features and design, the LG C2 tops our list of the best TVs. Get it at Walmart for $200 off right now.
