The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Jackals Shift to Hinchliffe, Plan to Bring Baseball Back To PatersonIBWAAPaterson, NJ
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
westchestermagazine.com
Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester
The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
Dutchess County is 1 of 6 Counties Nationwide to Have This
Dutchess County recently has been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. Dutchess County Wins Numerous Center for Digital Government Government Experience Awards. The Government Experience Awards aims to highlight government agencies that are radically improving the experience of government services. The Center...
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
cityandstateny.com
Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone
The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
yonkerstimes.com
Pressure Mounting on Mayor Spano to Run for a Fourth Term
For six months, the people of Yonkers have pondered who should serve as their next Mayor. For most of those six months, the largest speculation has fallen on the person currently holding the job; Mayor Mike Spano, and whether he should be allowed to run for a fourth term. That...
Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Molinaro Announced $205,000 in Funding
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced last Wednesday $205,000 in funding has been awarded for 16 local programs, as part of the County’s Historical Sites & Museums Infrastructure grant program, which provides funding opportunities for local nonprofit historical societies and museums. The program supports local historical institutions through vital capital and operating infrastructure investments, ensuring the continued preservation of Dutchess County’s unique heritage.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh works on new $10 million DRI application
NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh has yet to land one of the state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants, but it is not giving up hope. The city is developing an application for the next round of those transformative grants, said Mayor Torrance Harvey. “The main thing...
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
Hudson Valley Dad Accused Of Driving Drunk With 3 Kids In Car
A local man is accused of driving drunk in the Hudson Valley around 3 a.m. with three children in the car. An Orange County, New York man is accused of driving drunk in Rockland County, New York in the overnight hours with three young children in the car. Orange County...
New York Men Sentenced For Murder of Hudson Valley Student
Two men were sentenced following the gruesome death of a young woman in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 51-year-old Cornelius Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were sentenced following the murder of a woman in New Windsor. Newburgh Man Sentenced To Life...
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
nysenate.gov
Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates
Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
examiner-plus.com
The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition
Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
Hudson Valley Man Missing From Senior Assisted Living Facility
Police in New York is hoping for help as they search for a man who went missing from his Hudson Valley assisted living facility. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help in finding a man who went missing from his senior assisted living facility.
Hudson Valley Restaurant Named Among the 50 Best in the Country
With the seasons changing, you might be looking to explore some new options when dining out. There's always a lot to consider when trying someplace you've never been to. However, the New York Times has released its annual Restaurant List, which rates the top 50 restaurants across the country. Obviously,...
Comments / 0