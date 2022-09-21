ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westchestermagazine.com

Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester

The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
KISS 104.1

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Dutchess County is 1 of 6 Counties Nationwide to Have This

Dutchess County recently has been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. Dutchess County Wins Numerous Center for Digital Government Government Experience Awards. The Government Experience Awards aims to highlight government agencies that are radically improving the experience of government services. The Center...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peekskill, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Washington State
City
Peekskill, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
BRONX, NY
cityandstateny.com

Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone

The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Services#Eco#Foreclosure#Parish House Inc
yonkerstimes.com

Pressure Mounting on Mayor Spano to Run for a Fourth Term

For six months, the people of Yonkers have pondered who should serve as their next Mayor. For most of those six months, the largest speculation has fallen on the person currently holding the job; Mayor Mike Spano, and whether he should be allowed to run for a fourth term. That...
YONKERS, NY
Times Herald-Record

Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Molinaro Announced $205,000 in Funding

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced last Wednesday $205,000 in funding has been awarded for 16 local programs, as part of the County’s Historical Sites & Museums Infrastructure grant program, which provides funding opportunities for local nonprofit historical societies and museums. The program supports local historical institutions through vital capital and operating infrastructure investments, ensuring the continued preservation of Dutchess County’s unique heritage.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh works on new $10 million DRI application

NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh has yet to land one of the state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants, but it is not giving up hope. The city is developing an application for the next round of those transformative grants, said Mayor Torrance Harvey. “The main thing...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
nysenate.gov

Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates

Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
examiner-plus.com

The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition

Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy