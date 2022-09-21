Read full article on original website
riverjournalonline.com
Irvington Theater Continues Fall Family Tradition with Under-the-Stars Screening of Coco
The Irvington Theater invites audiences to the Main Street School Lawn on Friday, October 14 for an outdoor screening of Disney/Pixar’s 2017 hit, Coco. Presented as part of IT’s ongoing Sunset Cinema series, Coco follows the story of 12-year-old Miguel who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, despite his family’s baffling, generations-old ban on music. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.
Yonkers High School students build rain gardens to combat flooding
Yonkers High School students were busy at work Saturday to help combat climate change’s impact on the city.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
thevillagesun.com
Actress Vinie Burrows, 98, to be ‘sainted’ at the Earth Church
The actress Vinie Burrows will be honored with “fabulous sainthood” by Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir at the Earth Church in the East Village this weekend. Burrows, 98, has had a 70-year career. Her first stage role was as a 15-year-old in 1950 in “The Wisteria Trees” on Broadway, with Helen Hayes in the lead role.
thehudsonindependent.com
Family YMCA of Tarrytown Chooses New Site for Daycare Program
The public will get a chance next week to weigh-in on plans for the Family YMCA of Tarrytown to relocate its daycare program once again. The Tarrytown Planning Board will be holding a public hearing on Wed., Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at Village Hall on the YMCA’s proposal to convert the former Chase Bank space near Walgreen’s at 139 Wildey St. to serve close to 100 infants and toddlers.
westchestermagazine.com
Beekman Ale House Does Beer and Bar Pies in Sleepy Hollow
The front of the Beekman Ale House. Photo by Andrew Dominick. The Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow serves up flavorful bar pizza, 20 beers on tap, and so much more. Patrick and Luke Sheeran will flat out tell you that they had zero kitchen experience prior to opening Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow, where for about a year and a half they’ve been serving craft beer, cocktails, and the star of their small menu: 12-inch bar pizzas.
Rockland County chefs to appear on different cooking shows
Tara Ciannella, a private chef, and caterer at Tara’s Italian Cucina, will star on the newest season of Hell’s Kitchen. Chris Holland, of the eatery Kantina, will be competing on Guy’s Grocery Games.
riverjournalonline.com
Ossining’s New Village Seal Reflects its Past and Future
A controversial symbol of the Village of Ossining’s past will begin receding into the rearview mirror this fall, with its new seal appearing on municipal vehicles and buildings. The new seal depicts the historic architecture along the village’s Main Street corridor, the waterfront, and Hook Mountain across the Hudson...
travelawaits.com
The Unique Day Cruise From NYC That Offers Spectacular Fall Views Along The Hudson River
Get into the fall season with a trip up the Hudson River. Circle Line is celebrating the return of its annual Bear Mountain Cruise. Enjoy the sights of the autumn season during this Oktoberfest-themed experience with German food specials, Oktoberfest beers, live music, and unbeatable views of the fall foliage.
Today’s Willie Geist Enjoys New York Living! Tour His Westchester Home Outside of the City
While Today has taken Willie Geist all over the world to interview superstar guests, his favorite place to be is at home! The broadcaster lives in Westchester County, New York, with his wife, Christina Sharkey Geist, and their two children, Lucie and George. The pair have shared rare photos of their cozy home over the years.
Synagogue in the Bronx needs help surviving
THE BRONX (PIX11) – The Khal Adath Yeshurun Synagogue on Cruger Avenue in the Bronx is struggling to survive. Russell Wiener, president of the synagogue, said they grapple with maintaining free weekly Shabbat services and meals. “Against all odds, we’re still here,” Wiener said. “People gave us up for dead like a dozen years ago, […]
larchmontloop.com
Larchmont’s “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” Home is Sold
An iconic Larchmont home, the Sound Shore’s original “fixer upper” featured in a movie and television series, has changed hands again. The “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” house has a new family moving in. Previous owner Paul Kaminski completed the massive makeover for the...
boozyburbs.com
Coffee Roaster is Expanding with First Rockland Location
Roast’d, the local coffee shop and roastery, has eyes on Rockland County. Plans for a new store in Nanuet are underway at The Shops at Nanuet. Each store features an in-house coffee roaster — this is their fourth location (Franklin Lakes, Hasbrouck Heights, Fort Lee) — coffee is roasted in small-batches onsite to “ensure absolute freshness”.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Nyack’s Now Forgotten Summer Resort Hotels
Nyack-on-Hudson, as it liked to refer to itself in the 1870s, was a perfect place for a summer resort. Nyack sported at least 8 hotels and several boarding schools housed summer guests. Seven daily trains including an express, three steamboats, and a ferry to Tarrytown brought hundreds to Nyack from June to late September. Many stayed the summer.
NBC New York
Here Are the Newest NYC Restaurants to Be Added to Michelin Guide
Looking for a New York City restaurant that could become the next hot spot for big thing? It could be among this list. There are 28 restaurants across the five boroughs that will be added to the venerable Michelin Guide. Manhattan is home to 21 of the newest additions to...
westchestermagazine.com
Joe Coffee Makes Its Local Debut in New Rochelle
General Manager Petar Krbavac Sanders at the register. Photo courtesy of Joe Coffee [New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce]. The modern coffee joint Joe Coffee is expanding its café presence from New York City up to Westchester County. Joe Coffee might sound familiar, and that’s because it operates 24 cafés...
peekskillherald.com
Developer pitches residential and retail complex for north end of downtown
Recalling the bygone prominence of Pugsley Park, Peekskill architect Joseph Thompson and developer James Guerriero envision a 21st century use of the park’s promenade – at the entrance to their proposed residential and retail development at North Division and Howard Streets. The pair presented their vision for a...
Eater
This Dominican Brew From the Bronx May Be the Strongest Cup of Coffee in NYC
Héctor Carvajal is a 25-year-old Dominican immigrant with a coffee company in the Bronx. He lives with his mother in a two-bedroom, $543-a-month apartment in the Parkside public housing project along the Bronx River Parkway. In a city of eight million people — roughly nine percent of whom are Dominican, according to the US Census — Don Carvajal Cafe, has only 6,177 Instagram followers, and his coffee itself has a flitting existence at pop-ups, farmers markets, and coffee shops. Yet his brew is consumed and adored by an impressive fan base made up of some of the city’s most powerful people.
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
cityandstateny.com
Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone
The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
