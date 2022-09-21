The Irvington Theater invites audiences to the Main Street School Lawn on Friday, October 14 for an outdoor screening of Disney/Pixar’s 2017 hit, Coco. Presented as part of IT’s ongoing Sunset Cinema series, Coco follows the story of 12-year-old Miguel who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, despite his family’s baffling, generations-old ban on music. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

IRVINGTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO