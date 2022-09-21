Read full article on original website
Teri Sutter Daigneault
2d ago
I totally agree; how about give this money to seniors who have worked so hard their entire lives; most of these people get way more than they need or deserve; very sad but true.
Reply(2)
4
Related
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
CBS 46
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
Georgia cash assistance isn't actually cash... and it's causing headaches for some
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp promised a one-time $350 payment to vulnerable Georgians to help them offset some negative COVID-19 costs and to cope with high inflation rates. People enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF programs started receiving the money. However, some are having trouble accessing the money and/or spending it.
WMAZ
'People need this': Thousands of Georgians await one-time cash assistance payment
MACON, Ga. — More cash relief is on the way to some Georgians. In August, Governor Brian Kemp allocated more than 1 billion dollars to department of human services and those $350 cash assistance payments began going out this week. "The water bill has gone up; your lights went...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia virtual cards: GDPH working to address ongoing issues
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Human Services says the first batch of cash assistance payments have started, but some are reporting issues. Already, some users have been clogging the system attempting to make restricted purchases or services, the GDHS says. "Customers who attempt to purchase restricted items with their...
'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities reported that in the first 45 days of the 988 rollout, 37,561 calls, texts, and chats were received. Currently, the Peach State already has its own crisis line people can call. Monica Johnson is the director for the Division of Behavioral Health. She says the state is already ahead of other states in crisis access.
wuga.org
Unemployment Rate Rises in Athens
Employment is down in Athens and across Georgia, according to a report released by the Georgia Department of Labor. The labor force was down in most Georgia regions, except in coastal and northern regional counties. "As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers...
RELATED PEOPLE
CONFIRMED: E-Stimulus Payments are Now Available -- We Show You How to Claim Your One Time Payment
The Veracity Report shows you step by step, how to claim yours if you're eligible. The Department of Human Services has officially begun sending out the one-time Cash Assistance payments Georgia Governor Brian Kemp authorized about a month ago.
CBS 46
Georgia green lights two companies to grow medical cannabis
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a huge step forward for the tens of thousands of Georgians with epilepsy, cancer, chronic pain and more. “We are so excited to get to work. It’s been a long time coming,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. Trulieve and Botanical Sciences are...
Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis
In Atlanta’s housing market where exorbitant home prices and high rents are excluding even many middle-class families, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other local luminaries earlier this month stood outside a house built in 1949 that could help buck the trend by providing a safe and affordable place to live. The two-bedroom Oakmont Drive house […] The post Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Kemp to use $30 million in COVID relief funds to fight housing insecurity
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations. Atlanta’s BeltLine Partnership and Westside Future Fund will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Westside Future Fund...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
State awards two medical cannabis 'grow' licenses
ATLANTA — The state commission that awards grow licenses for medical marijuana awarded two licenses Wednesday. But, orders from judges prevented the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission from issuing four more "class 2" licenses, after excluded applicants complained that the state failed to give them a chance to appeal.
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
How to find sample ballots for the November 2022 election in Georgia
If you’re not sure who is on the ballot for the 2022 November election in Georgia — or if you would like to do more research into the candidates — sample ballots are now available to voters. Voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gov. Brian Kemp awards additional $30 million to address housing insecurity
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations.
Documents reveal mismanagement at state agency that prepares disabled Georgians for workforce
ATLANTA — Documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News reveal the extent of the mismanagement at the state agency whose mission is to help tens of thousands of disabled Georgians prepare for the workforce. Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher says the mismanagement itself is not a surprise, but this is our first look at the specifics.
CBS 46
‘Your white fragility is showing’ | Crime-themed billboards dot Atlanta ahead of midterms
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With less than two months before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms, commuters in metro Atlanta are seeing a new series of conservative-themed billboards designed to parody many progressive, left-leaning beliefs and ideologies. The billboards are financed by Citizens for Sanity, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization whose...
WXIA 11 Alive
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied
ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 7