Georgia State

Teri Sutter Daigneault
2d ago

I totally agree; how about give this money to seniors who have worked so hard their entire lives; most of these people get way more than they need or deserve; very sad but true.

The Associated Press

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
CBS 46

Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia virtual cards: GDPH working to address ongoing issues

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Human Services says the first batch of cash assistance payments have started, but some are reporting issues. Already, some users have been clogging the system attempting to make restricted purchases or services, the GDHS says. "Customers who attempt to purchase restricted items with their...
13WMAZ

'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities reported that in the first 45 days of the 988 rollout, 37,561 calls, texts, and chats were received. Currently, the Peach State already has its own crisis line people can call. Monica Johnson is the director for the Division of Behavioral Health. She says the state is already ahead of other states in crisis access.
wuga.org

Unemployment Rate Rises in Athens

Employment is down in Athens and across Georgia, according to a report released by the Georgia Department of Labor. The labor force was down in most Georgia regions, except in coastal and northern regional counties. "As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers...
CBS 46

Georgia green lights two companies to grow medical cannabis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a huge step forward for the tens of thousands of Georgians with epilepsy, cancer, chronic pain and more. “We are so excited to get to work. It’s been a long time coming,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. Trulieve and Botanical Sciences are...
Georgia Recorder

Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis

In Atlanta’s housing market where exorbitant home prices and high rents are excluding even many middle-class families, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other local luminaries earlier this month stood outside a house built in 1949 that could help buck the trend by providing a safe and affordable place to live. The two-bedroom Oakmont Drive house […] The post Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
fox5atlanta.com

2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia

ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
13WMAZ

State awards two medical cannabis 'grow' licenses

ATLANTA — The state commission that awards grow licenses for medical marijuana awarded two licenses Wednesday. But, orders from judges prevented the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission from issuing four more "class 2" licenses, after excluded applicants complained that the state failed to give them a chance to appeal.
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
WXIA 11 Alive

Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied

ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
