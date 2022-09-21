ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon

FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Costco Just Raised the Risk of Recession

Markets fell again as Fed-inspired fears kept weighing on sentiment. Costco's financial results were strong but showed ongoing cost pressures. Other retailers don't have the resiliency of Costco's business model to survive a potential recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Cost#Toys#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#American
97.1 FM Talk

FedEx to close stores, freeze hiring as demand slumps

FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company warned it would likely miss Wall Street's profit target for its fiscal first quarter that ended Aug. 31. And...
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Costco isn't raising membership fees after earnings beat expectations

The company held off on increasing its membership fees after reporting earnings that topped analyst expectations Thursday. Costco typically raises membership fees around every five years. The company said higher costs hurt its margins during the period. Costco is still holding off on raising its membership fees after reporting fiscal...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Target Stock (NYSE:TGT): Challenges Lie Ahead. Here’s Why

TGT is down significantly on the year, especially after disappointing Q2 results. The company faces many challenges, including contracting margins and intensifying competition. Even though valuation multiples have contracted, the stock is not inexpensive. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a well-known company to the average U.S. consumer. With physical stores...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Slides on Weak Q4

Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) are sliding in the pre-market session today after its fourth-quarter showing. Top-line declined 8% over the prior year to C$50.2 million. Owing to impairment charges, net loss widened to C$618.8 million from a net loss of C$134 million in the year-ago period. While the company’s...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Here’s What Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Holiday Hiring Indicates

Walmart plans to hire fewer associates this holiday season. Macro challenges point to dismal holiday sales. The world’s largest retailer, Walmart (NYSE:WMT), took a cautious stance with its holiday hiring. WMT plans to add 40,000 associates in seasonal and full-time roles for the holiday season and beyond. This is well below the 150,000 associates that it added last year. Walmart’s limited hiring is indicative of a dismal holiday season for retailers.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Associated British Foods: Will the stock rebound in the long run?

Food and retail group Associated British Foods’ stock hits its lowest point in the last 10 years following the turbulent inflationary environment. Is this the right time to hold on to the stock or even buy more?. Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) is a name most Britons haven’t heard of,...
RETAIL
tipranks.com

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is Buying Quality and Momentum; 3 Stocks to Consider

Citigroup believes quality and momentum stocks will outperform the market, with Amazon, JPMorgan, and Domino’s pegged to the top of its list. Citigroup (NYSE:C) released a note last week stating that it expects the stock market to be picky over the next few quarters. Therefore, a portfolio drift into quality and momentum stocks would be investors’ best course of action. Three stocks that fit this description are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall after Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75%

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red after the crucial FOMC meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) all fell by 1.7%, 1.71%, and 1.8%, respectively. Wednesday marked the last day of the Fed’s FOMC meeting, where the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike. Although this was expected, forward projections for the Fed Funds rate came in higher than expected.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Costco Down After Earnings as Analysts Fret About Company Facing Higher Costs

(Friday Market Open) The end of the week isn’t bringing much relief for investors. Skyrocketing Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to limit buying interest in stocks. The market continued its descent overnight, and declining shares far outnumbered gainers across the major market indices yesterday amid another interest rate and dollar surge.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Drops After Business Update

IRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares are tanking in the trade today after an update on its guidance for 2022. The digital health care company is eyeing $1+ billion in revenues by 2027. It has reiterated its earlier guidance for 2022. Revenue is expected to land between $415 million and $420 million.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ: NVDA): Here’s Why We’re Bearish

Nvidia’s latest earnings report was a shocker, pointing to more pain ahead for investors. However, its stock price is still pricey considering the market headwinds. Hence, it’s best to let the stock bottom out before wagering on it. Tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had been cruising up until...
STOCKS

