Richmond, VA

rvahub.com

Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island

Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

What should happen to Richmond’s removed Confederate statues? Learn how you can vote here

Nine confederate statues were donated to the Black History Museum last year, with five of them once standing tall on Monument Avenue. The Black History Museum is working with The Valentine to find the best way to create social value from the monuments, which the Black History Museum said is "essential to overcoming the racism and discrimination they helped perpetuate."
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Weekend Radar: East End Music Festival, Oktoberfest, Virginia State Fair, Kickers

RVA East End Music Festival at Henry L Marsh III Elementary School. A wonderful opportunity to support Richmond students and hear some great music. Since 2016, the RVA East End Festival has raised over $400,000 to support music, visual arts and performing arts programs at eight elementary, middle and high schools in the East End communities of the Richmond Public Schools system. The free family event will feature performances by local professionals including members of the Richmond Symphony, as well as some of RVA’s most talented youth musicians.
RICHMOND, VA
touropia.com

17 Best Things to Do in Williamsburg, VA

Renowned around the country for the role it played in the early history of the States, Williamsburg was once the capital of both the Colony and Commonwealth of Virginia. Thankfully, its eighteenth-century streets are still very well-preserved with impressive old buildings and historic landmarks on show wherever you go. As...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
NBC12

First Baptist Church offering blessings to Richmond’s animals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ministers of First Baptist Church welcome all pets to one of the largest blessings of the animals in Richmond. On Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. all creatures great and small are invited to the courtyard of Richmond’s First Baptist church for a blessings ceremony at 2709 Monument Ave.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Trans Youth Belong VA Rally brings out dozens of protestors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Protesters were out at the Capitol Bell Tower for the Trans Youth Belong VA Rally. The group marched together to the Virginia PrideFest on Brown’s Island to show their support for transgender and non-binary students across the state. This comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin released a new policy that could threaten the rights of those students in the public school system.
RICHMOND, VA
maloriesadventures.com

All You Need to Know About the Tombstone House in Petersburg, Virginia

Petersburg, Virginia is rich in history. After all, many soldiers died during the siege of Petersburg during the Civil War. One unusual building that embedded the Civil War history in its walls is the Tombstone House. As its name implies, this building is made of tombstones, and it has been an iconic landmark in Petersburg, Virginia since its creation. So, here are some of the important details you need to know about the Tombstone House.
PETERSBURG, VA
Boomer Magazine

Discovering the Buffet at Noorani Kabab House

I have hesitated to tell you about one of very favorite Richmond restaurants, Noorani Kabab House at 2757 Hungary Spring Road in the West End, just south of Broad Street. My hesitation is due to a couple of things. First, I love their buffet and many people ask me, “Hey, Steve, how can a food critic like buffets?” To that, I answer, “That’s exactly why I’m not a food critic … that and because I don’t know enough big words.”
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Woman dead in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after shooting in Richmond early Saturday morning. Police responded to a call in the 600 block of block of Elgin Terrace. After arriving to the scene, police say they found a woman was shot. She was then pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of folks called our NBC12 Newsroom about this strange sight in the sky Saturday night, causing confusion from Richmond to Henrico. This sight was spotted by thousands of people across the east coast. Guesses ranged from a comet or meteor to even a UFO!. Sadly,...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Slideshow: Stop the Killing rally on Sunday, Sept. 18

About 100 people chanted “save our children” and “stop the killing” on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18 while holding signs, posters and photos of loved ones killed by gun violence. They took over the streets, marching from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the steps...
RICHMOND, VA

