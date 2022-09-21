Read full article on original website
Related
Bills Wide Receiver Announces His Status For Sunday
An injury he sustained last weekend kept Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel "Gabe" Davis from playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. But what is his availability for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins looking like?. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Davis gave his own personal injury...
NFL Week 3: Picks gone mad! Is the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game one of our five big upsets?
GREG COTE’S NFL WEEK 3 PICKS
Dolphins injury report: 10 players listed ahead of Bills game
As they ready for their Saturday afternoon battle with the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins held practice on Wednesday and released their first injury report of the week. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) and tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle) didn’t participate.
Former NFL coach of year admits he was wrong on Tua. And Dolphins’ Xavien Howard sidelined
Former New Orleans Saints Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton, whom the Dolphins tried to hire in January, made an admission on Wednesday: He was wrong about Tua Tagovailoa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa speaks out on monumental matchup vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Buffalo Bills in the only battle of unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule for Week 3. Not many are surprised that the Bills have looked as good as they have and are undefeated. But the Dolphins have already surpassed expectation for a lot of people, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
With newly-minted player of the week award, Dolphins’ Tagovailoa prepares for test vs. Bills
After rewriting the franchise and NFL record books last weekend, what can Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa do for an encore performance?
Bills, Dolphins update injuries. And an interesting pro- and anti-Tua ESPN exchange
The Buffalo Bills will be without at least three key defensive contributors in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS).
RELATED PEOPLE
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses injuries, Bills challenge, Hill/Waddle, Tua, more
There’s no more difficult opponent on the Dolphins’ 2022 schedule than the Buffalo Bills, who visit Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS).
Dolphins WR coach Wes Welker has high praise for Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle
When the Miami Dolphins sent shock waves through the NFL by trading for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill in March, they immediately paired two of the more exciting, explosive and speedy wideouts in Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The duo combined for 12 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdowns in the team's season-opening win over the New England Patriots.
Rex Ryan has interesting take on Mahomes-Allen debate
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are regarded as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Both can win games with their arm or their legs, making them incredibly difficult to play against on defense. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who made his name as a defensive coordinator, knows that as well as anyone. However, he had an interesting answer in a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” when asked which quarterback he would rather put together a defensive gameplan for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Buffalo Bills rule out CB Dane Jackson, safety Micah Hyde, DTs Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver vs. Miami Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without multiple defensive starters Sunday for the early AFC East battle at the Miami Dolphins, as cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle) have been ruled out. The Bills are...
There is a difference between the Miami Dolphins in 2022 and last 3 years
The Miami Dolphins will face division rival Buffalo on Sunday and already fans are gearing up for a big game that could go a lot of different ways. A lot of talk has surrounded the team’s inability to beat the Bills over the last three years and the last seven games.
FOX Sports
Bills rule out 4 defensive regulars against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be missing four defensive regulars — and potentially more — for their AFC East showdown at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Dane Jackson, tackle Ed Oliver — all starters — and backup tackle Jordan Phillips were ruled out from playing Friday. In the meantime, starting safety Jordan Poyer and tackle Tim Settle are among five players listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis.
ESPN
Bills defense stays hot despite injuries, but Dolphins pose stiff challenge
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Down two defensive tackles against the Tennessee Titans and 2020 rushing champ Derrick Henry on Monday, the Buffalo Bills looked like they could be in for a challenge. A season earlier, the Bills defense had given up 143 yards and three touchdowns to Henry in a 34-31 loss.
FanSided
286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0