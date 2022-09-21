ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Bills Wide Receiver Announces His Status For Sunday

An injury he sustained last weekend kept Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel "Gabe" Davis from playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. But what is his availability for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins looking like?. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Davis gave his own personal injury...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins injury report: 10 players listed ahead of Bills game

As they ready for their Saturday afternoon battle with the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins held practice on Wednesday and released their first injury report of the week. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) and tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle) didn’t participate.
NFL
FanSided

Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jaylen Waddle
Yardbarker

Dolphins WR coach Wes Welker has high praise for Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

When the Miami Dolphins sent shock waves through the NFL by trading for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill in March, they immediately paired two of the more exciting, explosive and speedy wideouts in Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The duo combined for 12 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdowns in the team's season-opening win over the New England Patriots.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Rex Ryan has interesting take on Mahomes-Allen debate

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are regarded as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Both can win games with their arm or their legs, making them incredibly difficult to play against on defense. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who made his name as a defensive coordinator, knows that as well as anyone. However, he had an interesting answer in a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” when asked which quarterback he would rather put together a defensive gameplan for.
NFL
#The New England Patriots#Coming Out On Top#Storylines#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Miami Dolphins
FOX Sports

Bills rule out 4 defensive regulars against Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be missing four defensive regulars — and potentially more — for their AFC East showdown at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Dane Jackson, tackle Ed Oliver — all starters — and backup tackle Jordan Phillips were ruled out from playing Friday. In the meantime, starting safety Jordan Poyer and tackle Tim Settle are among five players listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis.
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Bills defense stays hot despite injuries, but Dolphins pose stiff challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Down two defensive tackles against the Tennessee Titans and 2020 rushing champ Derrick Henry on Monday, the Buffalo Bills looked like they could be in for a challenge. A season earlier, the Bills defense had given up 143 yards and three touchdowns to Henry in a 34-31 loss.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

