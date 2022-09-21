Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Apple SundayThe Maine WriterUnity, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVIDThe Maine WriterMilo, ME
Down East
5 Events Not to Miss During the 10th Annual Maine Craft Weekend
The Maine Crafts Association’s celebration of all things homespun, September 30 through October 2, finds Maine makers of every stripe offering demos and workshops (and craft fairs) in towns all across the state. It’s a great weekend to pick up a new skill or fine tune an old one, MCA executive director Alison Godburn says, “but it’s also to show how the creative economy in Maine is alive and growing.” Check out these highlights and find a full schedule at mainecraftweekend.org.
This “Hidden” Bar Is Upstairs From A Popular Augusta Restaurant
When you think of the word "speakeasy" what comes to mind? A heavy metal door at the end of a dimly lit alley? Needing to use the secret knock before the doorman will open the peephole slot to see who's there? And, needing to say the password before he'll open the door?
observer-me.com
Annual walk/run for suicide prevention
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The JD Foundation is having its sixth annual Walk/Run to Wake the Silence on Saturday, Oct. 1. This event will take place at the Piscataquis Regional YMCA, 48 Park Street. Registration starts at 8 a.m., opening ceremony starts at 9:45 a.m., and the walk/run starts at 10 a.m. This is a 5K walk/run as well as a 1-mile walk for those who are unable to complete the 5K. You may register the morning of.
After a Fire Destroyed Their Store, the Amish Community Market in Unity Reopens Today
The fire was a complete and total loss. The Amish Community Market and Bakery was destroyed last January by a fire. It was a total loss and the owners, speaking to News Center Maine revealed they had no insurance for the building or the contents. But they sort of did...
observer-me.com
Moose season begins Monday
AUGUSTA — On Monday, Sept. 26, over 1,000 moose hunters are expected to enter the Maine woods pursuing Maine’s most majestic mammal. This is the 42nd year of Maine’s modern moose hunt, a hunt which resumed in 1980 after being closed since 1936. This year, there are...
foxbangor.com
Neighbors reject proposed subdivision in Bangor
BANGOR — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices developer Emily Ellis was given the green light from the city of Bangor for the subdivision at Lancaster Avenue and Essex Street. “We actually after four meetings meeting with the planning board, were approved on Tuesday night,” said Ellis. Consisting of 30 duplexes,...
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
wabi.tv
DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities. It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Earlier this week,...
25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked
Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
observer-me.com
Hunters hope for cool weather as Maine moose hunt begins next week
Many folks call it the hunt of a lifetime. And for a lot of hunters, the chance to pursue a moose is special. In many cases, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. That explains the tremendous excitement within the outdoors community surrounding Maine’s annual moose hunt, which begins on Monday.
WMTW
Community reacts to plans to close Franklin County papermill
JAY, Maine — Community members and state agencies are working to get ahead of the expected fallout from the planned closure of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. The closure was announced Tuesday by Pixelle, the mill's owner. The facility has been a cornerstone of the Jay and Franklin County...
Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
