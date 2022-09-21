ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
CBS Sports

Alabama football recruiting: Four-star WR Jalen Hale commits to Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas, USC

Jalen Hale, a four-star wide receiver from Longview (Texas) High School, committed to Alabama on Wednesday over multiple Power Five offers, including ones from Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Hale, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, will follow in a long line of blue-chip receivers to make their way to Tuscaloosa to join the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban, who has transformed the program into one that consistently produces star pass-catchers.
95.3 The Bear

West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It was a wild and wooly night of football in West Alabama and surrounding areas. Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:. Northridge traveled to ACA and downed the...
