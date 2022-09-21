Read full article on original website
Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring
An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
Nick Saban Reveals One Thing His DBs are Never Allowed to Do
When it comes to playing defensive back, there's one rule put in place by Saban that prevents the display of emotion.
Nick Saban Says He Warned Alabama Defensive Backs Against Doing 1 Thing
Nick Saban has been warning his defensive players about one thing that's pretty common in football. The Alabama head coach has been chewing out his players when they clap their hands after they make a mistake. “You’re telling the other team you messed up," Saban said (first transcribed by Saturday...
The reason Nick Saban is embarrassing Bryan Harsin, Auburn on recruiting trail
Alabama is known as the powerhouse of college football and there is a good reason for it. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide staff do a tremendous job of recruiting the best talent every single year. If there is one program they’re miles ahead of in that regard, it’s Auburn, their in-state rivals.
Alabama Might Soon Get Some Help for Injured Receiving Corps
Freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson has been battling a minor knee injury since fall camp.
Former Alabama Player Has Harsh Opinion Of Team's Offense
Alabama is coming off a 63-7 victory over Louisiana Monroe, but a former wide receiver still wants to see the offense evolve. During AL.com's Head 2 Head, via Ben Flanagan, Mike McCoy pleaded with his alma mater to spice up its bland offense. "I’m still not sold," McCoy said. "I...
Prize Wide Receiver Jalen Hale Commits to Alabama
Crimson Tide adds another top prospect in its push to finish with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.
Preview: Trio of five-stars highlight Alabama vs. Vanderbilt visitors list
This upcoming weekend marks the start of conference play for Alabama’s football program. The Crimson Tide will kick off their 2022 SEC slate with a game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. Central. **Alabama/Vanderbilt Game Week Central***. Bama’s home matchup with the Commodores precedes a...
Alabama football recruiting: Four-star WR Jalen Hale commits to Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas, USC
Jalen Hale, a four-star wide receiver from Longview (Texas) High School, committed to Alabama on Wednesday over multiple Power Five offers, including ones from Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Hale, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, will follow in a long line of blue-chip receivers to make their way to Tuscaloosa to join the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban, who has transformed the program into one that consistently produces star pass-catchers.
West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It was a wild and wooly night of football in West Alabama and surrounding areas. Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:. Northridge traveled to ACA and downed the...
Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Vanderbilt game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Below is everything he said as the Crimson Tide prepares for the Vanderbilt game. "Obviously the big thing you want to do in practice each and every day is try to stack positive performance....
Rekindled DeVonta Smith-Jalen Hurts connection makes Eagles offense more dangerous
Through the first two weeks, the Eagles' offense has opened eyes, with quarterback Jalen Hurts looking unstoppable in his third season. Now there is more bad news for opponents: second-year wideout DeVonta Smith is getting more involved. In the Week 2 win over the Vikings, Smith caught all seven of...
Elite 2023 PG Silas Demary Jr. talks Alabama offer, calls Bama a "point guard school"
Silas Demary, a top-10 point guard in the 2023 class, discusses his recent offer from Alabama, interest in the program, if R.J. Johnson being in their class affects his interest in Bama, and more.
