Sunny skies into the weekend, some clouds on Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Great weather for Friday night football, but it looks like a hot afternoon for Texas Tech and outdoor activities. Skies will remain sunny for the weekend, except for some clouds on Sunday afternoon. Daytime highs will climb to 90 degrees or higher Saturday afternoon, especially for...
Summer weather persists despite cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some cooler air is moving into the South Plains tomorrow. A weak cold front will bring northerly winds, a few clouds, and a slight drop in area temperatures on Thursday. The front will move into the northern communities early tomorrow and move across most of the...
City of Lubbock to begin construction in North Overton neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on Mac Davis Lane on Sept. 27. For the first construction phase, Mac Davis Lane will be closed off from University Avenue to Avenue X until pavement repairs are completed. The construction should last for four months. Motorists...
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 23
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 23. Hart 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit)
Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers to host ‘Lubbock City Limitless’ fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers will host the ninth annual “Lubbock City Limitless” fundraiser October 14, 2022. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to support the impeccable program facilitation the Centers continues to provide. The Centers are a refuge and the programs provided to each child are critical to alleviating high-stress situations. The Centers offer these children a safe place to flourish and leave the high-stress situations, even if only for a time.
1 injured in crash on Marsha Sharp near Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide Road. LPD confirms that a black SUV and Truck are involved with one person sustaining minor injuries. Traffic has been reduced down to two lanes due to emergency responders working at the scene of the crash.
WATCH: Red Raider Bryce Ramirez is back in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Bryce Ramirez returned to Lubbock this morning. Red Raider officials, Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Raider Red & the Masked Rider were at the Airport to welcome him back home. Ramirez suffered a left lower leg fracture in Saturday’s game at North Carolina State. He...
‘Fido bags’ for firefighters
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighters have received a new set of tools that can help them save the lives of animals during a call-out. Nicknamed “Fido Bags,” they are kits that can be used to treat pets for smoke inhalation or other fire-related injuries. The kits even include safety equipment for the firefighter when he or she is handling an animal.
The future remains bright for Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The start of the new year for Tech accompanies a record number of students this semester as the University approaches a significant milestone. Tech is celebrating high marks in first-year enrollment with a record 7,000 students currently on campus, a three percent increase from previous years.
1 injured in crash at 43rd and Boston
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a crash that has left a car on its side at 43rd street and Boston avenue. LPD received the call at 4:11 p.m. that a red passenger car was on its side and that one person had sustained moderate injuries. PD confirmed that a gray Nissan was also involved.
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
LP&L reports no residents affected after apparent outage following software update
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light reports no customers were affected after an apparent power outage in Northwest Lubbock Friday morning. LP&L Spokesperson Matt Rose says its IT team was conducting an internal outage software update that triggered the websites outage map. The map showed more than 2,000...
Bryce Ramirez returns to Raiderland after surgeries due to compound fracture
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech linebacker, Bryce Ramirez is back home. Raiderland gave him a warm welcome home. Ramirez fractured his left leg during the North Carolina State game last Saturday but after two surgeries in Raleigh, he is back in Lubbock. Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Raider Red, and The...
Encompass Health and TTU Men’s Basketball join forces to celebrate National Rehabilitation Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital staff is celebrating National Rehabilitation Week September 19-23, 2022. This year’s theme is “The Art of Rehabilitation”. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm, the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team visited the South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital staff...
Lubbock police responding to 3 vehicle crash at 74th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of 75th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as emergency...
Coronado High School continues special Homecoming week tradition
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coronado High School held a Homecoming tradition for its special education students on Thursday. The tradition was started nine years ago by Noah Sifrit. His father, Bruce Sifrit said the idea started at dinner. “We asked him, ‘who you’re going to ask to homecoming?’ he said,...
One injured in crash on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a crash that occurred on northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road. LPD and LFR received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed in the eastbound service lane of Loop 289 just north of Idalou Road.
TTU fans lining up early for conference game against Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All Texas Tech fans and students know about the long-running rivalry against the University of Texas, from the horns down hand sign to the Chris Beard showdown that brought in fans from far and wide. But, Saturday’s game may be the last time fans watch the...
Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian has been transported to UMC after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Slide road. LPD received the call at 8:54 p.m. They confirmed that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. All northbound traffic is being diverted...
Texas Tech begins fall semester with record enrollment, research, philanthropy
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Even before the new academic year commenced in August, Texas Tech University was poised to remain one of the top research and academic institutions in the U.S. thanks to progress made in terms of research and philanthropy. Texas Tech also continues to ascend as one...
