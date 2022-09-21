Read full article on original website
Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
KWCH.com
Kansas voters to consider amendment strengthening legislative oversight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters are starting to receive mailers talking about another constitutional amendment, this one to appear on the general election ballot in November. In the August primary, voters turned down a proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Residents voted “no,” preserving Kansas’ constitutional...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection could affirm political progress for women
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. If you value women’s political progress, then the number of […] The post Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection could affirm political progress for women appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
flatlandkc.org
Kansas Voting Guide: What to Know About the 2022 Election
Some of the national attention focused on abortion rights may be gone this time around, but the Kansas general election on Nov. 8 still holds some important choices to voters. Kansans will choose a U.S. Senator, a governor, four members of Congress with newly drawn district boundaries, a secretary of state to oversee elections and an attorney general.
KAKE TV
Kansas AG candidates clash at Wichita debate
In a side room at a local steakhouse in Wichita, in front of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission, two men, Chris Mann and Kris Kobach made their case to be Kansas's next attorney general. Mann, a former police officer and prosecutor told the crowd “Public safety is my life’s work....
KAKE TV
‘If you can find it’: Drought creates struggles for Kansans needing hay
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (KAKE)- A Pretty Prairie animal rescue says it’s struggling to find enough hay to feed its livestock as Kansas agriculture experts warn it will likely only get worse. KAKE News has covered the impact of extreme drought across Kansas in recent months. K-State Research Extension Agriculture...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Kansas for Retirement Living
Kansas, affectionately known as the Sunflower State, is a Midwestern Great Plains state in the US. A leading producer of wheat, Kansas is abundant in agriculture and natural resources. Fun fact – Kansas is home to the world’s longest grain elevator! But, farming isn’t the only great thing about this state. Compared to the rest of the US, Kansas’ cost of living is around 17% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It’s no wonder retirees are choosing to age in place here!
What happened to Medicaid expansion in Kansas?
Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s 2018 campaign promises. This is the second story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? Kelly told Kansans during her State of […]
Kansas Public Radio
Kansas Nursing Homes Closing Due to Challenges in Finding Workers
WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas finds itself in a budding nursing home crisis. A lack of workers and money troubles forced dozens of nursing homes and assisted living centers to close their doors during the pandemic, and more look doomed to follow. Homes that remain open stand more than twice...
More Kansans hospitalized with COVID this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 180 Kansans are in the hospital with COVID-19 this week. That is 13 more than last week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) gets reports from hospitals across Kansas on Tuesdays and posts the total numbers on Wednesdays. The KDHE says the hospitalized COVID-19 patients […]
KWCH.com
FF 12 Fact Check: Ad targets Kansas governor on education issues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An ad supporting Kansas gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt focuses on education in Kansas, making claims that target Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to schools and her stance on policy issues important to conservatives. The ad, funded by...
How Kansas weather is impacting your grocery bill
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas is currently experiencing drought-like conditions all across the state, and the National Weather Service predicts it will get even dryer through the rest of the year. Farmers are already prepared for a tough year of production in the fields. “Crop production is gonna be way down,” said Agriculture and Natural Resources […]
🎙 Kan. voters to decide on constitutional amendment electing sheriffs in November
This November, Kansas voters will decide if the constitution should be amended to ensure sheriffs are elected to their positions. If passed, little would change for residents of 104 out of 105 Kansas counties, but two western Kansas sheriffs believe the move will ensure citizens retain an important say in their area law enforcement.
Wichita Eagle
Kelly’s response to GOP attacks on her vetoes of trans athlete bans produces swift blowback
Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in a new TV ad released Wednesday responded to weeks of attacks from state Attorney General Derek Schmidt over her vetoes of bans on transgender athletes competing in girls and women’s sports. “You may have seen my opponent’s attacks, so let me just say...
thefreshtoast.com
Kansas AG Candidates Criticize Wichita’s Recent Marijuana Decriminalization — Here’s Why
Starting today, the state’s largest city will no longer prosecute cannabis cases. Neither man running for AG are supportive of the idea. The Wichita City Council recently green-lighted marijuana possession within the city limits, making the largest city in Kansas the least restrictive on cannabis possession statewide. The decriminalization...
Kansas to provide emergency drought assistance to farmers
Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers's office announced Wednesday that it will provide emergency drought assistance.
WIBW
Kansas State Fair announces 2022 attendance numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson. That beats the total of 281,981 in 2021. Fair officials said The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending...
Potatoes recalled for undeclared egg allergens in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged […]
WIBW
Kansas taxpayers save $30 million after waterway debts paid
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas taxpayers have saved more than $30 million in future interest payments with the early payment of two state debts. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that by paying off state debt on essential water storage ahead of schedule, her administration has saved taxpayers more than $30 million.
