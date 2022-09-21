ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Northmor Board of Education sued for wrongful termination, harassment

GALION—Jamie Christo, a long-time Assistant Coach and Custodian with Northmor Local Schools, has filed a lawsuit against the Northmor Board of Education. Christo has been a custodian with the district since 2016 but has been a volunteer and contracted Assistant Coach since 1997. Christo was suspended with pay on...
GALION, OH
Cleveland.com

8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
CHARDON, OH
nypressnews.com

Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says

Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
MASSILLON, OH
wtuz.com

Discounted Senior Admission, Stunt Show at County Fair

Nick McWilliams reporting – Wednesday at the Tuscarawas County Fair will offer discounted admissions for senior citizens. Senior Day, sponsored by the Dover Eagles, will welcome residents 65 and older for $1. It will be a busy morning for the Junior Fair, as Market and Dairy Steer Show, Feeder...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Mansfield police academy expands program to help with police shortage

A police academy in Mansfield is expanding to offer an expedited full-time program. The goal is to help ease the nationwide police shortage. North Central State College Police Academy Commander Brad Copeland said interest in attending the program had waned in recent years due to social unrest and racial tensions. Officers who have recently left policing often cite that as a reason. But Copeland said enrollment is bouncing back.
MANSFIELD, OH
WHIZ

INK’T Now Open In Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you need custom t-shirts, hats, or any other unique apparel, designed by you, for you, you’re going to love INK’T!. The brand new business on Maple Ave, cut the ribbon on their new shop this morning!. With plenty of options from custom sporting...
ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
STARK COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
wtuz.com

Dover to Consider Homeless Shelter Locations

Nick McWilliams reporting – City officials are talking about the possibility of having a Tuscarawas County homeless shelter located in Dover. The discussion started after New Philadelphia expressed concerns with proposed locations for the project by the Friends of the Homeless Tuscarawas County, citing city building and zoning codes conflicts and protests from residents.
DOVER, OH
whbc.com

Former Alliance Schools Counselor Gets Probation in Sex-Related Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor is on probation for three years and must do community service. This for a guilty plea by Gelsaira Ortiz to a ‘disseminating harmful material to a juvenile’ charge. The 27-year-old Maple Heights woman resigned...
ALLIANCE, OH
whbc.com

Canton, Many Cities Seeing More Automobile Thefts

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – It apparently started in Milwaukee Wisconsin and has spread to many major cities including Canton. Increasing thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars and SUVs. The vehicles are said to be easier to steal because their keys do not have computer...
CANTON, OH

