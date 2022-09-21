Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of OhioTravel MavenDalton, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in OhioTravel MavenChippewa Lake, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
crawfordcountynow.com
Northmor Board of Education sued for wrongful termination, harassment
GALION—Jamie Christo, a long-time Assistant Coach and Custodian with Northmor Local Schools, has filed a lawsuit against the Northmor Board of Education. Christo has been a custodian with the district since 2016 but has been a volunteer and contracted Assistant Coach since 1997. Christo was suspended with pay on...
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
Oberlin College could have found better uses for $36M than paying defamation damages to Gibson’s Bakery
Regarding the $36 million Oberlin College has been required to pay Gibson’s Bakery:. Leaving aside fees paid by the college to Washington lawyers and the cost of insurance, the $36 million might have been spent as follows:. (1) By giving each of the 295 underpaid members of the full-time...
nypressnews.com
Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says
Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
wtuz.com
Discounted Senior Admission, Stunt Show at County Fair
Nick McWilliams reporting – Wednesday at the Tuscarawas County Fair will offer discounted admissions for senior citizens. Senior Day, sponsored by the Dover Eagles, will welcome residents 65 and older for $1. It will be a busy morning for the Junior Fair, as Market and Dairy Steer Show, Feeder...
wksu.org
Mansfield police academy expands program to help with police shortage
A police academy in Mansfield is expanding to offer an expedited full-time program. The goal is to help ease the nationwide police shortage. North Central State College Police Academy Commander Brad Copeland said interest in attending the program had waned in recent years due to social unrest and racial tensions. Officers who have recently left policing often cite that as a reason. But Copeland said enrollment is bouncing back.
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
WHIZ
INK’T Now Open In Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you need custom t-shirts, hats, or any other unique apparel, designed by you, for you, you’re going to love INK’T!. The brand new business on Maple Ave, cut the ribbon on their new shop this morning!. With plenty of options from custom sporting...
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
whbc.com
Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
Armed man with ‘good intentions’ detained during Licking Valley ‘bogus’ active shooter report
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man taken into custody Friday during a false active shooter report at Licking Valley High School was a good guy with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office that responded. Both the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Newark Division of Police took point on publicly addressing the incident at the […]
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
wtuz.com
Dover to Consider Homeless Shelter Locations
Nick McWilliams reporting – City officials are talking about the possibility of having a Tuscarawas County homeless shelter located in Dover. The discussion started after New Philadelphia expressed concerns with proposed locations for the project by the Friends of the Homeless Tuscarawas County, citing city building and zoning codes conflicts and protests from residents.
Morning Journal
Lorain: ‘The Eagles have Landed’ aerie and auxiliary returning downtown
The Eagles, once again, will land Oct. 1 in downtown Lorain, after more than 40 years since the original chapter’s closing in the 1980s. Eagles Chapter 343 lodge first opened its doors in 1918 on 575 Broadway in downtown Lorain, and has garnered quite a history. “The building is...
whbc.com
Former Alliance Schools Counselor Gets Probation in Sex-Related Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor is on probation for three years and must do community service. This for a guilty plea by Gelsaira Ortiz to a ‘disseminating harmful material to a juvenile’ charge. The 27-year-old Maple Heights woman resigned...
whbc.com
Canton, Many Cities Seeing More Automobile Thefts
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – It apparently started in Milwaukee Wisconsin and has spread to many major cities including Canton. Increasing thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars and SUVs. The vehicles are said to be easier to steal because their keys do not have computer...
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
‘Masterpiece’: Photos of Lakewood home sold for $7M
An "architectural masterpiece" along Edgewater Drive recently sold for $7 million. The home at 13476 Edgewater sits on 2 1/2 acres and "boasts breathtaking views of Lake Erie," along with "exquisite" landscaping, said the selling firm Chestnut Hill Realty Inc.
